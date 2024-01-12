Home Church & Ministries Ohio pastor arraigned after being charged for housing homeless at church

An Ohio pastor was arraigned in municipal court on Thursday after being slapped with 18 zoning law violation charges related to keeping his church open around the clock to house the homeless.

Pastor Chris Avell, who pastors the nondenominational Dad's Place in Bryan, which is a town of around 8,400 people about 50 miles southwest of Toledo, pleaded not guilty to the charges, his attorney told The Christian Post.

“Yesterday, the city of Bryan, Ohio, arraigned Pastor Chris on criminal charges for having his church open 24/7," Jeremy Dys, senior counsel at First Liberty Institute, told CP. "He pled 'not guilty,' as any pastor should who is simply doing what churches throughout history have done: care for those who walk through their doors no matter the time of day."

"We hope Mayor Carrie Schlade will drop all of these charges and begin talking with us about how Pastor Chris and Dad’s Place will continue to contribute to the wonderful community of Bryan," he added.

CP reached out for comment to Schlade and received a response from City Police Chief Gregory Ruskey, who forwarded a Dec. 13 press release from the police department explaining that the city's zoning and engineering department "received a complaint in regards to people living" at Dad's Place on Nov. 3.

A court filing states that because Dad's Place is zoned as Central Business, the building is prohibited from allowing people to eat, wash clothes, or sleep on the property.

The release signed by Ruskey cited legal precedent in state law "supporting [that] religious organizations cannot create homeless shelters within their property that violate local zoning codes."

Ruskey's statement also alleged that there were "numerous State Fire Code violations that the tenant and property owner were made aware of."

"A reasonable amount of time was given for both the tenant and property owner to fix the issues. Due to the safety of all involved the city moved forward with filing charges," the statement also said.

In an interview with The Village Voice, Avell pushed back against any claim that he is running a homeless shelter, explaining that his church has "put in things people can use, like a shower and a small ability to do laundry."

"Some who found this to be a home for them have stuck around," he said.

According to First Liberty Institute, Avell decided last March to keep his church open all the time because the neighboring local homeless shelter was often full, forcing some of the town's homeless to stay outside. He claimed his church has since been able to help at least 100 people who are struggling with homelessness.

The director of operations at the Sanctuary of Williams County Homeless Shelter supports what Avell's church is doing, according to First Liberty Institute.

"The city, churches and community in general should work together. We need to work together to help people in need," the director said. "There is nowhere else for these people in Williams County to go. We have to turn away around 600 people every year."

During a recent interview with Fox News about his situation, Avell grew emotional explaining what drives him to care for the homeless in his town.

"I was spiritually homeless, and God provided a home for me in Heaven," he said. "He’s put a burden on my heart for them. Many of these people have been rejected by their families and cast aside by their communities. So, if the church isn’t willing to lay down her life for them, who will? This is what we’re called to do."

"And I can't help it because I believe this is the mission of the church to make disciples and this is how we do it by showing the love of Christ preaching the truth and laying down our lives in service and humility. As Christ laid down his life for us. That's what I believe," he added.

The visiting judge presiding over Avell's case ordered another hearing to be scheduled within 30-45 days, according to local WTVG.