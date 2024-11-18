Home News Oklahoma orders first shipment of Bibles for use in public school classrooms

More than 500 Bibles have been purchased for use in Advanced Placement (AP) Government classrooms across the state of Oklahoma.

The move marks the first purchase of Bibles specifically intended for use as an "academic and literary resource" in U.S. public schools and is a key part of a broader initiative aimed at providing Bibles to every classroom in Oklahoma, according to State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The Bible purchase, which will be distributed specifically to AP Government classrooms, is part of a push to purchase 55,000 King James Version Bibles with the United States Pledge of Allegiance, the U.S. Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights documents included.

"We are focused on ensuring we get Bibles available in every classroom in our state as quickly as we can," Walters said in a statement. "I will take every step possible to ensure Oklahoma students have the resources they need to fully understand American history.

"By acting now, Oklahoma is leading the country on a path toward greater focus on academic excellence by providing critical historical, cultural, and literary context for our students. We are not going to change our history, and the Bible is a major part of that."

In a video shared on social media, Walters emphasized the importance of these documents in educating students about American history.

"We have the Bible, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights — these are foundational documents in our nation's history," he said. "Our kids have to understand the role the Bible played in influencing American history."

Following Walters' video, some speculated the Bible looked similar to the "God Bless the USA" Bible that Trump promoted in March. In response, Oklahoma amended its request and cut the requirement for its Bibles to include historical documents.

Calling it his "favorite book," Trump touted the "God Bless the USA" Bible's inclusion of America's founding documents, which he encouraged every citizen to read.

"You have to have it for your heart and for your soul," Trump said. "Many of you have never read them and don't know the liberties and rights you have as Americans, and how you are being threatened to lose those rights. It's happening all the time. It's a very sad thing that's going on in our country, but we're going to get it turned around."

CP reached out to Walters' office for a comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

In July, at least eight school districts indicated they would not comply with Walters' order to include Bible curriculum in classrooms.

The Bible rollout is part of a larger educational shift in Oklahoma. Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Department of Education announced the launch of its "Office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism" to protect the religious practices of students, teachers and parents.

In an announcement last Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Education said the office will seek to protect students, faculty and parents as they "practice their religion freely in all aspects" and will investigate "abuses to individual religious freedom or displays of patriotism."

Specific guidance related to the office will be sent to Oklahoma public schools in the near future and will ensure that "the right to pray in schools is safeguarded."

Walters said the new office will be "charged with supporting teachers and students when their constitutional rights are threatened by well-funded, out of state groups." Walters pointed to how the Wisconsin-basd Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) threatened legal action after Bible references were found at a high school in Skiatook, located about 20 miles north of Tulsa.

According to FFRF, John 3:16 — perhaps the most well-known verse in all of Scripture — was displayed in one room on campus, while another sign made reference to a verse from the book of Daniel.

At the time, Walters said he believed the school was "bullied" into removing the Bible verses and has vowed to prevent such action in the future.

"The removal of Bible verses from display in Skiatook under the threat of a baseless lawsuit is unacceptable," he said. "American citizens do not give up their right to practice their faith at the schoolhouse door or anywhere else."