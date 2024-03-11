Home News Olivia Rodrigo donating portion of ticket sales to abortion advocacy groups

Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo will donate a portion of the proceeds from her world tour to abortion advocacy organizations.

In a TikTok video posted late last month, Rodrigo, announced the launch of the "Fund 4 Good" initiative as part of her "Guts World Tour."

According to Rodrigo, the fund "works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence."

"A portion of all of the proceeds from the ticket sales of the Guts World Tour will go to the Fund 4 Good," she added. "For the North American leg of the Guts World Tour, I'll be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve."

The National Network of Abortion Funds says it is "a network of 100 independent abortion funds" that "work to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access."

Two dozen states have enacted restrictions on abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion.

Fifteen states have laws that prohibit abortion in nearly all circumstances throughout all nine months of pregnancy: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Georgia and South Carolina prohibit abortions after six weeks gestation, Nebraska and North Carolina have 12-week abortion bans and Florida has a 15-week abortion ban. Arizona, Iowa, Utah and Wyoming have pro-life laws tied up in court.

The 21-year-old rose to fame starring on the Disney programs "Bizaardvark" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Her debut single, "Drivers License," became a hit song in 2021.

Rodrigo invited her fans to visit the NNAF table at all of her "Guts World Tour" stops in North America.

A Feb. 23 post on Rodrigo's fan account on X, named the Rodrigo Times, shared a picture of one such table at the singer's "Guts World Tour" opening performance in Palm Springs, California.

The table highlighted Rodrigo's partnership with Access Reproductive Justice, an organization that "removes barriers to sexual and reproductive health care and builds the power of Californians to demand health, justice, and dignity."

The Rodrigo Times reported Wednesday that Rodrigo is partnering with the Florida Access Network. Noting that "a portion of the proceeds at GUTS world tour Orlando will go toward Abortion Funds & Flaccess Network," the post described the organization's goal to "provide resources, education, and space for Floridians to make decisions about their bodies."

The Rodrigo Times praised the "reproductive justice organization" for supporting "all types of women, LGBTQ+ individuals, abortion rights, Black History, Palestine, and more."

The ticket retailer StubHub lists 67 upcoming shows as part of the "Guts World Tour," which will extend across 22 states and the District of Columbia and include several stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium. One performance apiece will take place in Norway and Denmark. The tour will conclude in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 17.

This is not the first time Rodrigo has voiced her support for abortion. At the 2022 Glastonbury music festival after Roe's reversal, she said in a message directed at conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court, "We hate you."

She later defended her remarks, saying, "forcing women to give birth is really horrifying."

Pro-life activist Anna Lulis responded to Rodrigo in a video shared by the pro-life campus group Students for Life of America.

"Can we talk about how people who claim to be pro-choice always say people who are pro-life want 'forced birth?'" Lulis said. "When in reality, they are the ones advocating for an act that forces women to give birth early. People who are pro-life advocate for a natural birth."

"When a woman is pregnant, she will give birth to a child," she added. "It's not like she is not going to give birth. It's just whether or not the birth is going to be forced, and the kid is going to be alive or dead."