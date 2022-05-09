Olympian Sydney Mclaughlin marries Andre Levrone Jr. in a Christ-centered ceremony

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin married former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr. last Friday, vowing to submit to one another in “supernatural unity."

McLaughlin took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first series of her wedding photos. Levrone also shared pictures and gave more detail on the Christian ceremony.

“& the two became one,” Levrone wrote on his Instagram profile.

“May the success of our marriage not be gauged by fame, fortune, or flash. But by submission to one another, a supernatural unity, & the pursuit of reconciliation for others."

The couple has been very outspoken about their Christian faith on social media. Levrone posted a series of photos of the big day, one of which showed how he incorporated Scripture into his wedding day.

The former University of Virginia wide receiver engraved verse 1 John 4:19 on the tongue of his tennis shoe.

“We love because He first loved us,” the stitching reads.

McLaughlin’s photos revealed that the couple was wed at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia.

According to People, the ceremony was officiated by Pastor Greg Hendricks, the campus pastor at The Rock Church in San Diego, California.

Chandler Moore and “The Gospel Group” performed as the couple emotionally exchanged vows. People did not specify whether the gospel group was Maverick City Music or a different group.

"We've been waiting for this day for a very long time, so just excited that it's finally here and we can say we're married," McLaughlin told the publication.

The 22-year-old Olympic hurdler announced the engagement in August 2021, where the 27-year-old Levrone vowed then to love his future wife as “Christ loved the Church.”

"Till this day I still can't comprehend how someone who possesses everything I've prayed for, has finally come into my life. Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith," she gushed.

McLaughlin described Levrone as "the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard-working, protective, and genuine man I've ever met."

The outspoken Christian said Levrone’s devotion to his faith made it "so easy" to fall in love with him.

"I truly did not know the definition of love until I met you; a sacrificial choice to lay down your life for the well-being of another," she said. "With that being said, there is no one I'd rather lay down my life for."

"You're the perfect man to lead me, and I cannot wait to follow," McLaughlin concluded. She signed the caption, "Your future wife."

The former Carolina Panther and Baltimore Raven expressed his devotion to McLaughlin on social media.

"May we never love one another cautiously, but instead always be eager to love one another extravagantly, in the manner that Christ loved the Church," Levrone wrote on Instagram.

The couple announced their engagement just three weeks after McLaughlin broke her world record with a time of 51.46 seconds in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Before her engagement, McLaughlin shared a tearful video suggesting she only had a small number of people — including Levrone — who support her.

Levrone was undrafted in the NFL but was signed as a free agent and spent parts of three seasons in Baltimore, Carolina and Jacksonville before retiring at age 25, Sports Spectrum reports.