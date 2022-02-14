One Million Moms blasts Zillow over lesbian ad, says Romans is clear about ‘sexual perversion’

One Million Moms has criticized the online real estate platform Zillow over a new commercial the Christian conservative group says is an attempt to normalize sin by promoting same-sex relationships and the LGBT agenda.

"Zillow should be ashamed of their latest commercial for attempting to normalize sin by featuring two women together," One Million Moms said in its campaign.

Titled “Ah, the Feeling of Finding Your Place,” the ad features two women playfully stroking, caressing and tickling each other’s hands.

One Million Moms said in a statement that it “stands up for biblical truth, which is very clear in Romans 1:26-27 about this particular type of sexual perversion.”

The passage reads: “Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.”

One Million Moms is also encouraging supporters to sign an online petition against Zillow.

“I’m not buying into your social agenda to push the gay lifestyle. Your latest ad offends me, as well as many other conservative consumers,” the petition reads.

“I do not agree with the LGBTQ agenda you are forcing on families and children in your commercial featuring two lesbians,” it adds. “Airing this advertisement during family viewing time crosses a line that Zillow should have never crossed. Please stick to promoting your product, without making political and social statements.”

The petition has garnered more than 13,000 signatures as of early Monday.

Thousands of people have previously signed One Million Moms’ petitions against objectionable content.

Last August, the group urged parents to protest a one-minute ad released by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which said the sex of a child is “randomly assigned at birth.”

“Because the body you are randomly assigned at birth shouldn’t determine how well you are cared for,” said the ad. Titled “Lilly – A Medicine Company,” the ad featured a woman with double mastectomy scars wearing an open shirt and identifying as a man.

Over 16,400 people signed that petition against the ad.

Last February, more than 20,000 people backed One Million Moms’ petition asking The American Girl company to scrap an LGBT storyline tied to its 2021 Girl of the Year doll and to remain neutral in what they call a “culture war.”

The doll came with an accompanying book Kira Down Under. In the book, Kira visits an animal sanctuary in Australia operated by her great aunts, who are in a same-sex marriage. The book detailed how the aunts got married after laws were changed in 2017 to allow for same-sex marriages.