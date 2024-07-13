Home News One Million Moms condemn Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ series featuring coven of lesbian space witches procreating

The conservative family advocacy group One Million Moms is criticizing Disney+’s new series, “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” for promoting LGBT themes and witchcraft. The series, which debuted on Disney+ last month, has sparked controversy for its portrayal of lesbian characters using supernatural elements to conceive children.

“The Acolyte,” the latest addition to the 'Star Wars' franchise, incorporates a narrative in which characters harness the mystical “force” to initiate childbirth among lesbians. According to One Million Moms, this element signifies a clear stance by Disney+ in the ongoing cultural conflict over media content standards.

The group contends that such themes are not only inappropriate for a platform widely regarded as child-friendly but also indicative of a larger agenda by Disney to engage in the cultural war rather than provide neutral, family-oriented entertainment.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Disney+ has been under pressure from the gay community to portray openly gay relationships in its TV shows and movies, including those created for families,” the group said in a statement.

This new series seems to be a response to those demands, with its overtly lesbian storyline — a move that has not gone unnoticed by parent groups, said One Million Moms, which has responded with a call to action, urging parents to sign a pledge boycotting Disney and Disney+ unless the company recommits to producing content that aligns with traditional family values.

As earlier reported by The Christian Post, “The Acolyte” has been designed to appeal to a progressive audience from its inception. The series creator, Leslye Headland, has been vocal about her intentions to create a narrative that resonates with queer individuals, inspired by personal experiences and previous Disney works like “Frozen,” which portrayed non-heterosexual love as true love.

In an interview posted on X, Headland explained that her desire was “to make something like this that is, you know, for lack of a better term, Disney, meaning something that like my parents would have allowed me to see when I was younger as a queer person, that I would have been able to understand as a queer person.” She asserted that had such a program existed, she “would have had a completely different life.”

This intention reflects a trend within modern adaptations of classic franchises, which increasingly incorporate LGBT themes. Headland’s approach to "Star Wars" was not just about adding new characters but about reshaping the understanding of familial and romantic relationships within the narrative framework of the “High Republic” era of the “Star Wars” universe.

Criticism has also come from online platforms where fans have expressed discontent with the series’ direction. A video review by Geeks + Gamers expressed concerns over the third episode, where the redefinition of “The Force” facilitated the conception of twins by two mothers. This episode, according to the review, is set to redefine traditional elements of the “Star Wars” saga, introducing modern social themes into the storyline.

The portrayal of diverse sexual orientations is not isolated to “The Acolyte.” Other franchises, such as DC Comics, have also embraced similar narratives. For instance, DC announced on National Coming Out Day in 2021 that Superman’s son, Jon Kent, would be depicted as bisexual in the “Superman: Son of Kal-El” series. Earlier that year, “Batman: Urban Legends” featured Robin in a romantic relationship with a male friend.