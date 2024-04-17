Home News Operation Rescue endorses Trump, blasts 'hypocritical' burst of 'disdain' from pro-life mov't

A pro-life organization is endorsing former President Donald Trump in the presidential election as it condemns what it characterizes as a “hypocritical” burst of “disdain” from the pro-life movement in response to the candidate’s recent comments about abortion.

Troy Newman, president of the pro-life advocacy group Operation Rescue, endorsed Trump in a statement on Tuesday. “Over the last week, many pro-life Americans have expressed a sudden disdain for President Donald Trump — the most pro-life GOP president or nominee in our lifetime,” he lamented. “This is not only self-defeating and destructive, but it is also hypocritical when compared to previous presidents and nominees that have had the full support of the pro-life community.”

As Newman suggested in his remarks, Trump has come under fire from pro-life organizations for declaring last week that he thinks the legality of abortion should be decided on a state-by-state basis. For example, Marjorie Dannenfelser of the pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America stated she was “deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position” because “unborn children and their mothers deserve national protection.”

Trump faced additional criticism from pro-life groups after condemning the Arizona Supreme Court ruling upholding a decades-old law banning almost all abortions and suggesting that it would be “straightened out” as the state faces the possibility of a ballot measure that would legalize abortion up until the moment of birth passing later this year.

After outlining previous Republican presidents’ appointments of U.S. Supreme Court justices who proved disappointing to conservatives and the pro-life movement, Newman praised Trump for appointing “three pro-life justices” to the Supreme Court who helped overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. He recalled that despite their shortcomings, previous Republican nominees and presidents still received support from pro-life groups.

Newman concluded that “President Trump’s recent statement on abortion is certainly no worse than all the aforementioned former presidents and the GOP’s nominees.”

He added, “It also echoes the position of many statewide and national pro-life organizations,” reflecting the fact that Trump received praise from National Right to Life and the Faith & Freedom Coalition after he went public with his abortion position ahead of the 2024 election. He insisted that “the pro-life betrayal of Trump seems to lack reason.”

“Why is he held to a higher standard than anyone else when he has done more for us than any other President in history?” Newman asked. “The attacks on him make it look like pro-lifers are more concerned with getting their own way than they are with saving the lives of children and saving our nation.

“Some are standing on a soapbox and declaring our job is to reach people for Jesus, to ‘change hearts and minds.’ That sounds exactly like the pathetic and spineless pastors in our country who refuse to get involved in politics.”

“In November, we have two choices,” Newman stressed. “We can choose more tyranny and radical abortion policies or we can seize the opportunity to save our Republic. The time for equivocation and naysaying is over. It’s time to take a stand. If we are ever to defeat the ‘demon-crats,’ Joe Biden, and the communists, there is only one path in November, and that is through Donald J. Trump!”

Newman’s embrace of Trump comes as Operation Rescue’s founder Randall Terry has launched a White House bid seeking the Constitution Party’s presidential nomination. Terry has stated the purpose behind his bid for the presidency is not to win the race but to get on the ballot in 10 states so he can run ads in all 50 states documenting what he describes as “the horror of aborted children to the American people.”