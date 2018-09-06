Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Washington Post) Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill. (L) and Brett Kavanaugh (R) at the Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Sept. 5, 2018. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for United States Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh has garnered national attention. President Donald Trump's pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy experienced a good deal of vocal opposition since the hearing began on Tuesday, including yelling protesters and Senate Democrats claiming he would turn back women's rights. As the Kavanaugh hearing continues, here are how four conservative Christian leaders view the proceedings, especially regarding the protests and the line of questioning from Senators.

Tony Perkins

Photo: National Religious Broadcasters Family Research Council President Tony Perkins speaks at Proclaim 18, the National Religious Broadcasters' (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 2, 2018. Family Research Council President Tony Perkins viewed the hearing as a vindication of President Trump's remarks before evangelical leaders. In a statement released Tuesday, Perkins called the hearing a "a snapshot of where America is and where we will head if the Left has the reins of government." "This really validates what President Trump told evangelical leaders last week. The Left will stop at nothing as evidenced by the violence of Antifa," stated Perkins. "The unhinged conduct of the Left should make it crystal clear what is not only at stake in the balance of the Court, but the future of our country."

Ralph Reed

(Photo: The Christian Post) Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C. on June 8, 2018. Ralph Reed of the Faith & Freedom Coalition has stated that he considers the actions of Democrat Senators and protesters alike to be "political theater." In an email sent to supporters on Wednesday, Reed denounced the critical statements and protests as an "outrageous example of political theater" meant to "rile up the progressive base ahead of the Midterm Elections." "Despite 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals and 25 years of stellar public service, Democrats are opposing Judge Kavanaugh simply because he is the nominee of President Trump," Reed stated. "Members of the Senate have 307 legal opinions and 480,000 documents produced by or related to Judge Kavanaugh – more than TWICE the number of documents ever received by the Committee for any previous Supreme Court nominee . . . yet Democrats are opposing Kavanaugh again, simply because he was nominated by Donald Trump."

Al Mohler

(Photo: Facebook/Albert Mohler) President of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, Albert Mohler. Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, weighed in on the hearing in an episode of his podcast "The Briefing" that aired Wednesday. Mohler believed that the incidents and rhetoric at the hearing showed that "the politicization of this entire process has reached points that not only the framers of the Constitution could not have imagined but even members ... of the Supreme Court or of the United States Senate could not have considered just a matter of perhaps a decade or so ago." "Because the way that game is played is that those on the Republican side are going to try to offer opportunities for Judge Kavanaugh to speak to his most basic and fundamental judicial philosophy. Whereas, on the Democratic side, you're likely to have almost exactly the opposite," added Mohler. "Very little attention to the underlying judicial philosophy and a great deal more attention to the likely outcomes of that way of interpreting the Constitution on the hot button issues of greatest interest to voters who back the Democratic Party in elections, and most especially are likely to be motivated for the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential cycle."

David French

Screenshot David French delivering keynote address at the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission's 2016 national conference. Notable conservative National Review columnist David French penned an opinion column that was published Wednesday which argued that the various protests and attacks against Kavanaugh proved that "too much of the talk about norms and civility and decency is just another weapon of convenience, to be dropped the moment it is perceived to pave the path of defeat." "Yet yesterday, from the top down, from senators to protesters to online trolls, the Democrats offered a preview of how they'd react to any Republican nominee, and it was a shining example of how and why conservatives don't believe for one moment that Donald Trump is the sole source of American dysfunction," wrote French. "When the chips are down, will you practice what you preach? Yesterday's performance provides a clear answer, and it should worry all of us who genuinely care about health of American political discourse."