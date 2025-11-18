Home News Outspoken Christian singer Tori Kelly announces birth of first child

Christian singer Tori Kelly has given birth to her "gift from God" and is expressing gratitude for her “sweet boy” in the latest of many social media posts about her journey to motherhood.



In an Instagram post on Sunday, singer Tori Kelly announced the birth of her first child. Named Zayden Michael Murillo, the baby was born on Nov. 11.

In addition to sharing pictures of her newborn, including a close-up of the baby’s feet and an image showing the infant lying down beside her two dogs, with a caption accompanying the pictures reading, “we love you so much, sweet boy.”

The birth of Kelly’s first child comes after she expressed excitement about her pregnancy and becoming a mother on social media.

In an Aug. 11 Instagram post, Kelly shared a picture of herself wearing a cross around her neck and holding her pregnant belly as she announced the then-impending debut of her single titled “Make a Baby.”

“This song perfectly captures the joy I’ve been feeling throughout my pregnancy & it’s already been the soundtrack to so many sweet moments. Every time it plays, I can’t help but smile — I still can’t believe this is my real life. Releasing new music in the middle of such a beautiful season feels extra special & I’m so grateful to share it with you,” she wrote.

When she first announced her pregnancy in a July interview with People magazine, Kelly said that “getting to start a family” with her “amazing husband” was one of several “highs” of the year, along with “getting to perform in stadiums all summer” and writing what she called “the most personal songs of my career.”

She told the magazine, “We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God.”

Kelly, who first gained notoriety as a contestant on the reality TV singing competition “American Idol,” discussed the importance of her Christian faith in a 2021 interview with The Christian Post, where she characterized her faith as “a big part of who I am,” adding, “I feel like God, Jesus always comes up at some point.”

“It’s been such a part of my life, in my childhood growing up,” Kelly said. “At a certain point, it became very personal to me.”

Kelly also cited Psalm 91:4 as a Bible verse that has influenced her throughout her life. The verse says, “He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you will find refuge; His faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.”

“I just love that visual of having a safe place, having this place of refuge when the world is crazy,” she added. “Just having that kind of peace to know, ‘OK, I can have this quiet time and it’s just me and God, and I can get my head right and my soul right and then kind of go back out and do my thing.’”

Kelly said the scripture has helped her “make sure I’m grounded in truth, in reminding myself who I am.”

She added, “I’m loved by God; listening to who He says that I am … instead of what the world says, which is very hard to do, and something that I struggle with as well. We’re all in this together. We’re all figuring it out.”