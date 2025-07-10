Home News Outspoken Christian singer Tori Kelly announces pregnancy: 'Gift from God'

Grammy-winning singer and outspoken Christian Tori Kelly is expecting her first child, whom she described as a “gift from God,” with husband André Murillo.

“This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband,” Kelly, 32, who is on tour in Europe with Ed Sheeran, told People magazine.

“We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God,” she added.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Kelly shared the news alongside a video montage of intimate moments with Murillo, 35, including scenes at home and on the beach. The clip was soundtracked by a snippet from her upcoming music project.

In the song featured in the announcement video, she sings: “Only you know me/ Mind and my body/ Riding with you down this road/ We got forever to go/ When we get closer/ And when I hold ya/ You make it feel just like home.”

“And there’s no one here but you and me/ We’ve been through it/ Yeah, we been everywhere and in between/ Yeah, yeah/ Making the complicated easy/ Felt every kind of feeling/ Passed every test/ Boxes, checked." "I’m ready for what comes next," she sings.

The "Sing" actress and Murillo, a former professional basketball player, began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement the following year. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2018.

The news of the couple’s growing family comes just months after Kelly released her latest album, TORI., in April 2024. The project came on the heels of a serious health scare in July 2023, when she was hospitalized with life-threatening blood clots.

In 2018, she released a gospel album Hiding Place, with legendary worship artist Kirk Franklin, earning her a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Kelly, who gained fame as a teenager posting videos on YouTube and was a contestant on the ninth season of "American Idol," previously shared with The Christian Post how her faith impacts all areas of her life.

“Anyone who knows me personally … [faith is] a part of who I am,” the songwriter told CP. “I can’t do what I do … and I feel like God, Jesus always comes up at some point. It’s been such a part of my life, in my childhood growing up. But then, at a certain point, it became very personal to me.”

“It’s really just because it’s a part of who I am,” the singer said. “It’s not something that I have to force. … It just sort of comes out.”

Throughout her life, Psalm 91:4 has always given her particular comfort and encouragement, she said. The verse reads, “He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you will find refuge; His faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.”

“I just love that visual of having a safe place, having this place of refuge when the world is crazy,” she reflected. “Just having that kind of peace to know, ‘OK, I can have this quiet time and it’s just me and God, and I can get my head right and my soul right and then kind of go back out and do my thing.’”

“Personally speaking, that has helped me to … make sure I’m grounded in truth, in reminding myself who I am,” the artist said. “I’m loved by God; listening to who He says that I am ... instead of what the world says, which is very hard to do, and something that I struggle with as well. We’re all in this together. We’re all figuring it out.”