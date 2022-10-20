Over $136K raised for family of pastor killed when driver ran red light

An online fundraiser aimed at helping the family of a Wisconsin pastor killed when a driver struck his car after running a red light has raised over $136,000 in donations.

Pastor Aaron Strong of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee was killed last week while on his way to work when a man ran through a red light, reportedly because he was late for jury duty.

Shortly after the tragedy, a GoFundMe page was launched to financially aid Strong's widow and two children. As of Thursday morning, $136,335 has been donated by over 1,100 different people.

"What an incredible outpouring of Jesus' love we are experiencing here!" reads an update to the page posted Monday. "Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and putting your love into action."

The webpage raised well over $100,000 in its first three days of existence.

"Pastor Strong had a lasting impact on each of our lives, and now we can have an impact on the lives of Abbie, Hannah, and Elijah," church members wrote in the update. "Oh give thanks unto the Lord for He is good, His mercy endures forever."

The 40-year-old Strong was killed on Oct. 12, a few days after he preached a sermon at Grace Evangelical Lutheran titled "The Gift That Keeps on Giving," which focused on 2 Corinthians 9:10-15.

Strong's church announced his death on Facebook that evening, asking people to keep his family in their prayers.

"Like Job, the question 'Why?' troubles all of us regarding this tragedy. Like Job, we are reminded that our majestic God does not always provide an answer to that question. But what brings us everlasting comfort is that God's mercy shines as bright as his majesty," the church's Facebook post states.

"It is that mercy of God that filled Pastor Strong's heart and that he so joyfully proclaimed throughout his ministry, including his seven years at Grace. As we process grief, we will cling to the cross of Jesus and the miracle of his empty tomb that assured Pastor Strong and assures us of life forever in perfect joy."

Jose Silva, 22, was arrested for allegedly crashing into Strong's car. He was charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Silva was driving 74 miles per hour before colliding with Strong.

Strong's funeral was held on Wednesday night at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, which is affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod.

"Baptized by his own dad as a little tiny baby, and his whole life he knew, believed and trusted that Jesus had paid for all his sins and he was going to die and be in Heaven immediately upon death," the church's Lead Pastor James Huebner said during the service, according to Fox 6.