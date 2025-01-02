Home News Over 400 Christian leaders in India demand Modi take action to quell religious violence

More than 400 Christian leaders in India ended 2024 with a strongly-worded appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to a surge in violence against Christians that was especially heightened during the Christmas season.

Modi is a member of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has instigated much of the violence against Christians and whose activity has increased under his government.

In the Dec. 31 appeal to the government of Modi and President Smt. Draupadi Murmu, the Christian leaders stated there were more than 720 cases of violence against Christians reported to the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFIRLC) between January and mid-December 2024, and 760 cases recorded by United Christian Forum (UCF) through the end of November.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“It saddens us deeply that almost all political leaders from the highest [levels] in the Union government and the states have chosen not to condemn them,” stated the letter to the prime minister and president. “Rising hate speech, especially from elected officials, has emboldened acts of violence against Christians. Mobs disrupt peaceful Christian gatherings and threaten carol singers with impunity.”

The letter noted at least 14 incidents targeting Christians during the Christmas season, ranging from threats and disruptions to arrests and outright attacks, “underscoring an alarming trend of rising intolerance and hostility.”

“We cry out to you from the depths of our hearts, therefore, when we are attacked in villages and towns in several states from Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh on Christmas Day, just two days after the Honorable Prime minister in his address to our prelates condemned those inciting violence and spreading disharmony which caused disruption in society,” the Christian leaders stated.

They cited systemic concerns including misuse of anti-conversion laws that have led to the arrest and harassment of more than over 110 clergy members; growing threats to religious freedoms through state actions, such as the implementation of the Healing (Prevention and Evil) Act, 2024, in Assam; escalating hate speech and harassment of Christian communities, including restrictions on peaceful prayer meetings and the distribution of religious literature; and exclusionary policies denying Dalit Christians Scheduled Caste status, perpetuating historic injustices.

They protested “the demand to delist Christian tribals from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, thus discriminating against them based on faith, undermining constitutional protections and social harmony.”

The Christian leaders also expressed deep concern about the crisis in Manipur state, where more than 250 lives have been lost, 360 church buildings destroyed and thousands of people displaced since May 2023.

“The appeal urges the prime minister to play a visible and active role in fostering peace and reconciliation in the region, emphasizing that the healing of Manipur is crucial for the unity and integrity of India,” the leaders said in a press statement.

The signatories called on Modi and the president to order swift and impartial investigations into aggressions against religious minorities; issue clear guidelines to state governments on protecting constitutional rights to religious freedom; initiate regular dialogue with representatives of all faith communities; and protect the fundamental right to freely profess and practice one’s faith.

“The appeal reiterates that inclusivity and harmony are vital not only for the moral fabric of the nation but also for its economic and social prosperity,” the Christian leaders said. “The statement concludes with an assurance of prayers for the country’s leaders and a commitment to building a united, peaceful, and prosperous India.”

Signatories of the appeal, which included 30 church groups, also included Bishop Thomas Abraham, Bishop David Onesimu, Bishop Joab Lohara, the Rev. Richard Howell, Sr. Mary Scaria, Fr. Cedric Prakash SJ, John Dayal, Fr. Prakash Louis SJ, the Rev. Zelhou Keyho, the Rev. EH Kharkongor, Allen Brooks, the Rev. K. Losii Mao, the Rev. Akhilesh Edgar, Michael Willams, A.C. Michael and the Rev. Vijayesh Lal.

The hostile tone of the National Democratic Alliance government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), against non-Hindus, has emboldened Hindu extremists in several parts of the country to attack Christians since Modi took power in May 2014, religious rights advocates say.

Recent amendments to a law in Uttar Pradesh state prescribing severe punishments for forcible conversions are the most draconian in India, the Christian leaders’ letter stated. More than 1,000 Christians have been incarcerated under such laws, the leaders said.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, the revival and proposed implementation of the dormant Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 threatens to impose further restrictions on religious freedoms without safeguards for minority communities,” the letter stated. “In Assam, the Healing (Prevention and Evil) Act, 2024, along with the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, is being used to target Christian pastors and church workers. Over 12 pastors, church workers, and believers have been booked under these acts.”

In addition, a recent ban on beef consumption in hotels and common gatherings has become another tool that officials and citizens use to harass Christians, they stated; hospitals and educational institutions, which count among their alumni many senior national leaders and military and civil servants, face stifling increasing scrutiny by regulatory bodies.

“We fully support child protection measures and welcome constructive oversight, but such measures cannot become instruments of blackmail and pressure,” the letter stated. “Instances of brazen inspections of ladies’ hostels and orphanages run by nuns, coupled with arrests of nuns without due process, have spread fear and insecurity.”

They suggested the formation of comprehensive guidelines and specialized training for law enforcement personnel to ensure due process and fair investigation in all such matters.

“This must be so for everyone, and not just for us,” they stated. “This would align with your vision of justice for all and strengthen the faith of minorities in our institutions.”

They pointed out that while the freedom to distribute and sell religious texts like the Bhagavad Gita on the street is cherished and protected, Christians are routinely beaten up if they distribute the Bible or even a small part of it.

“This seems a part of the restrictions on peaceful assembly for prayers,” the letter stated. “In states like Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, peaceful home prayer meetings and even family celebrations are disturbed, and the families are being forced out of their homes.”

India ranked 11th on Christian support organization Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. The country was 31st in 2013, but its position worsened after Modi came to power.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International