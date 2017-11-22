'Overwatch' PTR Patch Previews New Map and Other Updates

"Overwatch" adding new costumes, or even new characters, is already the norm for a few updates now. The news of a new map, even if it's just for testing on the game's latest Public Test Realm (PTR), is something else though.

It's so rare for "Overwatch" to get a new area, so fans are hopping onto the PTR just to see what the buzz is all about. As Blizzard announced in their blog update last week Wednesday, Nov. 15, they are adding a new map, as well as a handful of other changes that players can try out before they go on to the official servers.

Blizzard In "Overwatch," players control one of several heroes in competitive 6-person team shooting matches.

The new map is not a complete surprise for those who closely follow "Overwatch" news since the company already teased the new area during this year's Blizzcon. The new map is called "Blizzard World," and it is designed as a theme park to showcase other Blizzard properties.

Different sections of the map pay homage to some of Blizzard's biggest games, with one section looking like Stormwind city from "World of Warcraft." Other areas from their flagship MMO are represented as well, including corners depicting Naxxramas, Duskwood, and even a "Hearthstone" inspired tavern.

There's a Protoss Base for "Starcraft" fans, too, as well as an arcade styled to look like a "Heroes of the Storm" venue. Other details are left to the discovery of players as the new map hits the PTR.

"Blizzard World" is due to launch in the game in early 2018, after Blizzard adjusts it following player feedback.

The patch also deals with a few bug changes with the arcade cards, along with some issues with the menu sound effects. There are also several fixes to the new character Moira as well, as summarized from the Patch Notes by Gamespot.

Unfortunately for console players, the PTR is currently available only to the Windows PC version of the game, at least as of this time. Accounts located in China are also not eligible to participate, for some reason.