'Ozark' Season 2 Air Date, News: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney Drama Set to Film in Georgia

Production for "Ozark" season 2 began in Atlanta this week with stars Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde) and Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde). The cast and crew will be heavy on work until the first week of December but Neflix has not yet announced the second season's premiere date.

YouTube/Netflix Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star on Netflix's "Ozark," which begins filming season 2.

According to reports, filming for "Ozark," which is supposed to be set in Missouri, takes place in Georgia because the tax incentives are given to productions. The crew, however, shot a few scenes in the Ozarks Lake and the Bagnell Dam Strip in Missouri in early August.

"Ozark" is about a family from Chicago who abruptly moves to the Missouri resort town because of a drug lord named Del (Esai Morales). Marty, the drug lord's accountant, promises Del he can make something of the drug profits through money laundering as long as the drug lord spares killing off his wife and two kids.

The first season ended with some closure in case Netflix won't grant "Ozark" another season. When the streaming platform renewed the show, however, Bateman, who not just stars but also directs the series, said they are now more challenged to get smarter about story development.

"It gives us an obligation to escalate things, both in the criminal challenges, in the moral challenges and the intelligence challenges," Bateman said in an interview with The Frame. "We need to keep getting smarter, which then puts a burden on some of the logic in the show," the actor and the director stated, adding that they have to put more obstacles for the characters without sacrificing logic and intelligence to the characters' decisions.

Linney, on the other hand, might give directing a shot in "Ozark" season 2. She said in the same interview that she's been encouraged to helm for a long time but she'll only do it when she's truly ready.

"Ozark" made its debut in July on Netflix and became the streaming platform's most popular summer show. The company, however, won't confirm the rating reports from third-party analysis but it showed confidence on the show after granting the series a second season renewal in August.

The first season of "Ozark" remains streaming on the platform. The second season will likely launch in mid-2018.