Home News Pakistani Christian brothers abducted, tortured, forcibly converted to Islam

Two Christian brothers from Pakistan were forcibly converted to Islam after being abducted and brutally tortured by Muslim men, according to the United Kingdom-based Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement.

Azam and Nadeem Masih are Christian brothers from Sialkot district’s Kharota Syedan area in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

The brothers were reportedly abducted on Jan. 22 by two Muslim men, Qaseem Shah and Sunny Shah, according to CLAAS-UK, which focuses on the plight of Christians in Pakistan, in a statement the group sent to The Christian Post.

Azam Masih, in his formal police complaint filed at Kotli Loharan Police Station, detailed the incident. He alleges that he was taken to Sunny Shah’s residence, where both assailants assaulted him with iron rods, aiming to force a conversion to Islam under death threats. Nadeem Masih allegedly faced similar brutality.

Their conversion, as per Azam Masih’s statement, was a coerced act to save their lives. After they converted, they were released but threatened with death if they spoke of the incident.

The brothers received medical treatment in Sialkot’s civil hospital, CLAAS-UK said, adding that the police have taken both accused Muslim men into custody, a rare instance of legal action in such cases in Pakistan.

This violent incident has caused fear and outrage in the local Christian community, with the brothers presently in hiding, seeking justice.

CLAAS-UK Director Nasir Saeed emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, highlighting the significance of the police complaint, which contradicted government claims that forced conversions are mere NGO propaganda.

Saeed urged the Pakistani government to treat this case with the seriousness it deserves, fearing government negligence or local influence might pressure the victims into a settlement. He called for this case to be a catalyst for legislative change to prevent forced conversions in the Muslim-majority nation.

The Christian minority in Pakistan endures significant persecution. While Christian victims of religious persecution rarely receive justice, rapid prosecution often follows when a Pakistani Christian is falsely accused of blasphemy.

Christians, who make up about 1.5% of Pakistan’s population, have faced violence over blasphemy accusations.

In August last year, for example, over 80 Christian homes and several churches were attacked in Jaranwala, Punjab, following allegations of Quran desecration.

Rights groups criticize Pakistan’s blasphemy laws for misuse. Since 1987, over 2,000 people have been accused, with at least 88 killed on such allegations, as per the Centre for Social Justice.

Recent legislative changes in Pakistan have raised concerns among Christian and civil society groups. The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2023 increases punishment for blasphemy offenses, while the National Commission for Minorities Bill 2023 is seen as inadequate in safeguarding minority rights.