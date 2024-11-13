Home News Pakistani Christian families plead for justice after daughters’ abductions

At least two young Christian girls have been abducted and abused in Pakistan within the last three months, sparking concerns over the vulnerability of minority girls and the barriers to justice they face.



On July 29, 13-year-old Maryam (pseudonym) went missing from her home in Bahawalpur. When her father returned from work, he discovered her absence. After a frantic search, witnesses informed him that two men, known in the neighborhood, had taken her away on a motorcycle.



"A Muslim man from our community was hired to work at my brother's house, next door to ours," Maryam's father said. "He worked there for two days, and on the third day, after observing our routines, he abducted our young daughter when no one was around."



When her father tracked down the men, he discovered them abusing Maryam, but they threatened him with weapons and fled. Although both men have been charged, only one has been detained.



"We filed a police complaint immediately and urged the authorities to conduct a raid on the kidnapper's home," Maryam's father said. "The police finally raided his residence at 11 p.m., several hours after the complaint was made. They found he had abused her. He was arrested on the spot, but his accomplice escaped."



Maryam was questioned at the police station, and a medical examination was conducted. However, the results were not shared with her family.



"Maryam is extremely traumatized. This nightmare has left deep scars, not only on her but on all our family," her father said.



In a similar case, another Christian girl from the same area was taken. Sixteen-year-old Karen (pseudonym) was abducted in Hasilpur, held for 10 days, and repeatedly abused.



According to a police report filed on Sept. 6, Karen was abducted by a group of four or five Muslim men and women while she was at home alone.



"They forcefully took me to an unknown location outside our village, where two men were waiting," Karen told Global Christian Relief. "There, I was attacked by both men for ten days. I still have injuries from it."



Karen's family says the police department has been unhelpful.



"We went directly to them, lodged a report, and requested their help," her father said. "However, their response was not what we expected."



Karen was ultimately rescued by a community member who had learned of her kidnapping.



"When he heard about the case, he worked tirelessly to find her, using his own resources. He told the police where to find her."



Despite ample evidence, Karen's family has faced multiple threats to withdraw their case.



"The police have been minimally cooperative, delaying and prolonging the case," her father said. "However, we remain hopeful in God for justice for our daughter. Our family only wants justice."



Poor, minority girls are frequently targeted as victims of violent crimes in Pakistan, and advocates are urging the police and justice system to act swiftly to prevent future kidnappings.



"Cases like these must be met with swift justice," said Lazar Allah Rakha, the attorney representing both Maryam and Karen. "Lengthy legal proceedings obstruct justice for girls like Karen, whose family lives below the poverty line and cannot afford the lengthy legal processes. This also prolongs the trauma they have experienced."



Advocates say the lack of legal aid and limited social support makes justice elusive in cases involving minor Christian girls.



The legal system is riddled with delays and loopholes, allowing influential or wealthier perpetrators to purposefully drag out proceedings until the victim's family runs out of resources. This systemic failure contributes to the continued abduction of Christian and Hindu minors in Pakistan.



"I urge the authorities to give special consideration to cases involving minor girls, particularly those from the Christian community," said Allah Rakha.

