Papa Roach frontman declares he follows Jesus, says there are 'a lot of terrible Christians'

Jacoby Shaddix, frontman of the rock band Papa Roach, says following Jesus Christ has been essential part of in his life, despite his negative opinion of other Christians.

In a recent interview with the U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine, Shaddix was asked how his faith has played a role in getting him through the difficult periods of his life.

"It's been key for me. I follow a man named Jesus and I think he's awesome,” Shaddix declared. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of terrible f-----g Christians out there, but when living in a relationship with my higher power, I feel like I'm clicked in to the ultimate power in the f-----g universe.”

The rocker went on to say that he's still on his spiritual journey and has experienced his fair share of ups and downs.

“Don't get it twisted — I've certainly had my struggles and failures in my spiritual life, but my walk with God has been one that's evolved over the years," he continued.

Shaddix became the lead singer of Papa Roach in 1993. He first talked about his faith during an Easter service at Capital Christian Church in Sacramento, California, in 2014, where he revealed that he became a believer in 2013. He testified that he came to that conclusion after getting fed up with the never-ending cycle that comes with a life of sex, drug and rock ‘n’ roll.

The musician confessed that he’d been battling addictions for a decade and at the same time his marriage was falling apart. During that time, Shaddix also revealed he was battling depression and suicidal ideation.

He told the church back in 2014 that while he embraced Christ he "had no idea" what he was praying to. "I believed in a higher power; I just didn't know what it was," Shaddix said.

He added: "I didn't have a pinpoint accuracy on it, which that was soon to change. But it was just an honest prayer from the heart: 'My God, just come save me. I can't do this on my own. I am broken. I've tried my life my way over and over. I keep going out on the road and I keep falling apart. I'll stay sober for a while and then I'll fall apart and then I'll get back in that same place of just ultimate destruction. And I just had that honest prayer. And that's when the tide started to turn in my life, just at that moment."

According to Kerrang!, Shaddix has now been sober for seven years.

The rocker said he was greatly impacted by the recent death of Keith Flint from the band The Prodigy. He revealed that it’s not simply “a great loss” to music but a “reminder of the importance of keeping one's own demons in check,” which Shaddix credited his family and faith in helping him to do.