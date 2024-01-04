Home Church & Ministries Passion 2024: Jonathan Pokluda slams 'lukewarm Christianity,' says Jesus is only path to God in 'new tolerance' era

At a time when it's increasingly unpopular to believe that salvation is only attained through faith in Jesus Christ, Jonathan Pokluda slammed “Americanized lukewarm church-going Christianity” and stressed that lasting truth and life is found in “no other thing or no other person than Jesus Christ.”

In a message delivered to thousands of young people gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, for Passion 2024, Pokluda cited statistics from USA Today revealing that 70% of all major Christian and non-Christian religious groups say many religions can lead to eternal life.

“And we might reject this in belief; maybe you hear that, [you think], ‘No, that's not true.’ But we accept it in practice because we're not bothered by someone not believing in Jesus,” he said. “We sleep fine. We ride elevators and walk through hallways with people who are going to Hell, and we're OK. It doesn't seem like we believe that Jesus Christ is the only way. … If you're here and you're a believer, I want to teach you how to address things like, ‘All religions lead to God,’ or ‘I'm glad that’s your truth.’ Or, ‘I'll live my life and get right with God later before I die; I'll figure out the Jesus thing.’”

Pokluda, pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, tackled the idea of truth, emphasizing that Jesus is not just historically true but the embodiment of truth itself. He stressed the importance of recognizing absolute truths, regardless of personal beliefs or feelings.

“[Jesus says] ‘I'm the way to God. There's no other way to God; I'm the only way to God.’ And you probably have heard, ‘Well wait, I think there are many ways to God,’ or ‘All religions will lead to God,’ or ‘Don't all religions actually teach the same thing?’ That’s a statement of ignorance. The person who says that all religions teach the same thing has never studied other religions,” he said.

The pastor cited examples from Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism, each asserting their exclusive paths to spiritual fulfillment and salvation. He pointed out the contradictions among these religions, noting that if one claims to be the only true path, it inherently negates the others.

Pokluda highlighted the inclusivity within Christianity's exclusivity, as Jesus Christ offers salvation to all who believe in Him, regardless of their background.

“Christianity is exclusive. But it's the most inclusive of all world religions. Jesus on the cross, arms spread, saying, ‘Anyone who believes in me shall not perish, but have eternal life.’”

Pokluda shared a story about his daughter's illness during a mission trip, using it as a metaphor for the necessity of finding the right path to salvation. Telling someone any religious path leads to salvation is as misleading as telling a lost traveler that any gate at an airport leads home, he said.

“Jesus is the only way to Heaven, and that's loving because it's true,” he added.

Jesus calls people to a life of repentance and turning away from sin, not to restrict fun, but to guide them to a fulfilling life in a right relationship with God, he said.

“Jesus says, ‘I am the truth,’ and so many of you are not on a truth journey, you're on a happiness journey. You don't care. You'd say, ‘I'll believe a lie if it will make me happy, and what if the truth doesn't make me happy? What if the truth means I can't do whatever I want to do, when I want to? I can’t date whoever I want to date … I can’t look at whatever I want to look at. What if the truth compromises my deepest desires?’ It’s still the truth.”

The pastor discussed the concept of "new tolerance," contrasting it with "old tolerance.” “Old tolerance” was accepting differing opinions, while new tolerance demands agreement with others' beliefs, even if they contradict one's own convictions.

“That goes against the will of God. It's inconsistent with what He teaches; it’s inconsistent with His Word and it's inconsistent with what's going to lead you to life,” he said.

“Some of you here, you're on the straight and narrow and you're like, ‘Jesus just trying to keep me from stuff.’ He is trying to keep you from stuff: STDs, addiction, jail time hangovers. I'm telling you, when you go 100% — I'm not talking about this Americanized lukewarm church-going Christianity — I'm talking about, ‘I'll go anywhere and talk to anyone about Jesus because I'm free from what people think of me. I'm not a slave to that anymore. I'm living for Him. I don't care what you think about me. I'll talk to anyone.’”

“Jesus Christ is the way, Jesus Christ is the truth, and Jesus Christ is the life, and no one gets to the Father except through Him,” he concluded.

Passion 2024, held this year on Jan. 3-5, is “a gathering of 18-25-year-olds and their leaders united for the fame of Jesus.” Other speakers this year include Sadie Robertson Huff, Louie Giglio and Levi Lusko, with musical performances from KB, Kari Jobe and more.