Pastor allegedly strangled, threatened to rape and kill wife after his alleged affair

A Pennsylvania pastor was evicted from his home by police after he allegedly strangled, threatened to rape and then kill his "high school sweetheart" wife during an argument over an alleged extramarital affair.

Bishop Anthony Earl Pinkney, 47, who leads Bethel Commandment Church in York, is accused of battering his wife, Kisha, so badly she lost some of her hearing during an argument inside their Springettsbury Township home on July 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause cited by Penn Live.

While the church's website still lists Pinkney as pastor, it is unclear as of Wednesday if he still holds the position. Requests for comment from the church by The Christian Post went unanswered.

While hospitalized at UPMC Memorial for assault-related injuries, Kisha Pinkney told police that she asked her husband to leave their home after they began arguing over the alleged affair at around 7 p.m.

She said she went downstairs to pack food for him to take with him, and on her return upstairs, he grabbed her by the sundress she was wearing and said, "Come here, [expletive!]."

Bishop Pinkney, who shares four sons with his wife, is accused of dragging her inside their bedroom and punching her head and body. He also reportedly threw her around the room where she hit her head on a stool.

At one point, according to court documents, Bishop Pinkney declared: "Where's the [expletive] gun? I'm a blow your brain away."

He reportedly used his forearm to restrain his wife and placed his hand over her nose and mouth preventing her from breathing. As she screamed for help, according to court documents, Pinkney is further accused of threatening to rape her so she would "shut the [expletive] up."

His wife told police that he did not rape her but did strangle her for about 2-3 minutes. She said she was only able to free herself by biting the bishop on his chest.

She said she couldn't remember if she lost consciousness during the beating but remembers hearing a pop and ringing in her ear. She reportedly drove herself to the hospital due to the loss of hearing in her left ear.

In an interview with police in the UPMC parking lot on July 4, Bishop Pinkney described the fight as a "tussle" and said his wife may have hit her head during the ordeal. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of strangulation, misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and simple assault.

The pastor was released the same day after posting a $50,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 20. His wife has since applied for and was granted a temporary protection-from-abuse order. The order was granted for one year on July 18.

Bishop Pinkney, a veteran of the United States Navy, married his "high school sweetheart" in 2001 and was called into ministry at the church a year later, according to the church's website.

"Outside of ministry, he dedicates himself to mentoring youth at the Children's Home of York and assisting young mothers through Pinkney's Vineyard of Faith Ministries. Bishop Pinkney continues to be a shining example of Christ's love, dedicating his life to serving others," the church notes.

Just over a year ago, as he publicly celebrated 23 years of marriage in May 2024, Bishop Pinkney called his wife his "greatest blessings."

"Grateful beyond words to celebrate 23 years with my beloved wife, Kisha. Your love, strength, and support have been my greatest blessings," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, God, for your grace that has carried us through every joy and challenge. Here's to many more years of love and togetherness."