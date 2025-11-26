Home News Pastor arrested for helping woman hide vehicle after man killed in hit-and-run

A pastor has been arrested for helping a woman hide a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man in Texas. Authorities say the woman was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a man who fled the scene after the crash.

The Conroe Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the 200 block of North Loop 336 East, where 46-year-old Brett Wilborn was struck and killed while crossing the road, according to KTRK. Investigators reportedly said he was first hit by a dark-colored SUV that fled, then by a second vehicle whose driver remained at the scene and called 911.

Police officers who arrived at the scene found Wilborn lying in the main lanes of traffic. The Traffic Incident Reconstruction Unit responded along with patrol officers, the Crime Scene Unit and representatives from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Woodlands Online reported.

Investigators said multiple CPD divisions worked with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center to identify the first vehicle involved. On Nov. 21, they located the driver, passenger and vehicle at a residence in the 600 block of Phyllis Court. Officers said the 2017 burgundy Chevrolet Suburban was discovered in a closed garage, and the property owner gave consent for officers to enter.

Stephan Santeli Castro, 35, was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid. Angelica Flores, 61, who was in the vehicle with him, was charged with failure to report a felony. Both were taken to the Conroe Police Department for interviews, according to Click 2 Houston.

Investigators said the pair’s pastor, 34-year-old Juan Murillo Wilson, helped them hide the vehicle and was arrested Monday. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence and interviewed at the Conroe Police Department. Officers said Wilson helped conceal the Suburban after the crash.

All three were taken into custody following what police described as a coordinated investigation involving multiple agencies. Officers said several witnesses were interviewed during the process, and no other suspects have been announced.

The Conroe Police Department said it remains committed to completing the investigation and providing closure to Wilborn’s family. The department extended condolences to his loved ones and confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.