Pastor Frederick D. Haynes III takes leave of absence after undisclosed medical diagnosis

Pastor and social activist Frederick D. Haynes III, who leads the Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, has taken a temporary break from his pulpit following a recent undisclosed medical diagnosis for which he is expected to undergo surgery.

His “temporary medical leave of absence” was announced in a press statement by his church on Sunday.

“Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, announced today that he will be taking a temporary medical leave of absence following a recent medical diagnosis. He is scheduled to undergo surgery and will spend the coming weeks focused on recovery,” the statement from the church said.

The church’s Executive Pastor, the Rev. David Malcolm McGruder, is expected to cover Haynes’ pastoral duties in the interim, while Veta Holt will continue to manage the church’s finances.

“While this is a personal challenge, I stand firm in my faith and have complete confidence in God’s healing power,” Haynes, who preached on Sunday, said.

“James 5:15 reminds us, ‘And the prayer of faith shall save the sick.’ I am profoundly grateful for your prayers, love, support, understanding, and respect for my privacy during this time, and I look forward to returning after my recovery,” he added.

The church did not say how long Hayne’s medical leave will last, but officials are expected to share periodic updates on his recovery.

Haynes is married with one daughter. He has written a number of books, including Rockin’ the World with Your Words: An Essential Guide to Developing and Delivering a Life Changing Message.

His work in the community attracted the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service from former President Joe Biden in 2022.