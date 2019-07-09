Pastor Greg Locke slams liberals as ‘buck wild crazy’ for boycotting Home Depot

Outspoken internet preacher and lead pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, Greg Locke, has slammed liberals as “buck wild crazy” for their boycott of home improvement chain store Home Depot due to one of the company’s billionaire co-founder’s support for President Donald Trump.

“Outside supporting my local Home Depot now that the left liberal crowd has gone buck wild crazy with #BoycottHomeDepot simply because the co-founder has decided to give his hard-earned money to the re-election campaign of Donald Trump,” declared Locke in a video that has racked up nearly 800,000 views on Twitter in less than 24 hours as of Tuesday afternoon.

“First of all, Donald Trump is gonna win by a landslide with or without Home Depot money. But I appreciate people who can’t be bullied into a corner of silence by people who want to threaten them and boycott them,” he continued the popular internet preacher who shot to fame after he posted a video on Facebook on April 22, 2016, criticizing Target for its new policies on gender-neutral bathrooms.

“You know, it’s a home improvement store. Their entire brand is on building stuff. The people that would believe in the #BoycottHomeDepot have never built one thing in the entirety of their life. Bunch of socialized communists that just want everything given to them for free. Listen, thank you Home Depot for your stand. God bless America. God bless the President of the United States. God bless Home Depot. And you’re not gonna silence me or anybody else that has some real values about them to stand up and speak out for what’s going on in this nation,” he ended.

The #BoycottHomeDepot campaign erupted after 90-year-old Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in recent interview that he plans on supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

OpenSecrets.org highlights the son of Russian Jewish immigrants as a top contributor to Trump’s 2016 presidential run. He was 19th on Open Secrets list of top donors to outside spending groups for the 2016 election cycle. (Tom Steyer, who announced Tuesday he's running for the Democratic presidential nomination, was ranked first.)

He told the publication that while Trump “sucks” at communication, he deserves praise for boosting U.S. jobs, confronting China on trade and taking action against Iranian and North Korean aggression.

“[Trump’s] got a businessman’s common sense approach to most things,” Marcus said. “… Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

Marcus further explained that Trump’s biggest flaw is his communication skills.

“I’ll tell you what he has not done well: His communication sucks. I mean he takes on every battle. He’s fighting. He does things he shouldn’t be doing. As president of the United States, I’d rather him do things that are meaningful,” he said.

Marcus told AJC that his political donations are small compared to his charitable giving. AJC looked at 15 years of his foundation's tax filings and found $660 million given to charity.

Many of President Trump’s detractors were not happy with the billionaire’s position and they launched the campaign to boycott the company from which Marcus gets much of his wealth.

“If you plan on buying a hammer, wood, or ANY home improvement items from Home Depot, you may as well send donations DIRECTLY to trump's 2020 campaign. No more, @HomeDepot. #BoycottHomeDepot,” tweeted one furious Brooklyn dad.

Reacting to the firestorm Monday, Home Depot Canada tweeted a response to a protester noting that Marcus retired from the company more than a decade ago.

“Hi there, Bernie Marcus retired from the company more than 15 years ago and isn't speaking on behalf of The Home Depot. Thanks,” the company said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wondered if everyone had “gone crazy.”

“In just the last 7 days we have decided that the Betsy Ross flag is offensive, to kick police officers out of Starbucks, boycott Nike (again) Starbucks (again) & now Home Depot. And to lick Ice Cream at grocery stores & put back in freezer. Has everyone gone crazy?” he asked in a tweet.