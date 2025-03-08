Home News John-Paul Miller sexually assaulted 14-year-old, told her she would be ‘raped by demons': 2nd lawsuit

Editor's note: This article contains graphic depictions of alleged sexual assault.

A second alleged victim who says she was sexually assaulted by Pastor John-Paul Miller of Solid Rock at Market Common in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when she was just 14 in the late 1990s, said the embattled pastor and his father, Reginald Wayne Miller, told her she would be "raped by demons" for reading Harry Potter books.

The 46-page lawsuit, which identifies the victim as Jane Doe #2, was filed on her behalf Wednesday in Horry County by attorneys S. Randall Hood of McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips, LLC, and Mark B. Tinsley of Gooding and Gooding, P.A.

She said the abuse happened between 1998 and 2001 while she was a student at Cathedral Hall Academy in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — a private Christian School founded by Reginald Miller.

John-Paul Miller, his father, All Nations Cathedral Church (formerly known as Cathedral Baptist Church of the Grand Strand, Inc.), Solid Rock Ministries, Inc. and Cathedral Hall Academy (previously known as Grand Strand Academy) are all named as defendants in the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages.

The victim alleges the abuse and acts of predatory behavior she suffered while attending Cathedral Hall Academy have caused her "severe and lasting harm."

She is suing the defendants for negligence, gross negligence, and recklessness; civil conspiracy; assault and battery; outrage/intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress; and violation of the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The counts are nearly identical to those listed in a lawsuit filed by another woman last month who says John-Paul Miller sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and 23.

John-Paul Miller is accused of assaulting Jane Doe #2 for the first time in 1999 when he was a teacher at the school at age 19 or 20.

"One morning in 1999, after chapel service, Plaintiff was asked to hold the door as students left the church building. When the last student exited, she found herself alone with John-Paul Miller, who was seated at the piano, playing softly. JPM then asked Jane Doe #2 if she wanted to play the piano. At fourteen, Jane Doe #2 was trusting and saw no reason to decline," the lawsuit says.

"As Jane Doe #2 turned to leave, JPM pulled her into a hug. She barely had time to react before JPM's hands moved down her back, past her waist, and under her clothing and touching her bare butt."

Jane Doe #2 said she sought help from another teacher who sent her to Reginald Miller's office despite his own history of sexual abuse allegations, according to the complaint.

"When she arrived, JPM was already there. RWM demanded she repeat her accusation with his son standing beside him. Jane Doe #2's voice wavered, and she told the truth. RWM did not ask for details. He did not care," the victim's attorneys wrote.

As punishment for her allegations, Jane Doe 2 says she was forced to write 5,000 lines declaring, "I will not lie about John-Paul Miller."

Following the incident, she claims she was continually harassed and assaulted by other students at times in the presence of John-Paul Miller.

"One student even held her down and sprayed bug spray into her mouth and eyes while others watched. Through it all, JPM was there, smirking, encouraging, watching. RWM was no different. One day, he found her crying. He told Jane Doe #2, 'Stop disturbing the Lord's work' and 'Repent for your lies.'"

John-Paul Miller is also accused of touching Jane Doe #2 sexually when she was in the ninth grade, but according to her attorney, she did not start processing the abuse she endured until the controversial suicide of John-Paul Miller's second wife, Mica Miller, in 2024.

"By ninth grade, Plaintiff had stopped hoping things would change. Then, one afternoon, JPM cornered her alone in a classroom and told her, 'You failed the test.' He said she needed extra help, and if she stayed after class, he could fix it for her. She hesitated but obeyed. She sat down in a chair near the piano. He started with small talk and asked, 'Did she like him?" and 'Did she have a boyfriend?'" the complaint notes.

"His hand moved to her knee, and she froze, and he leaned in further and said he could protect her if she would let him. He then grabbed her and physically assaulted her by putting his hands under her shirt and skirt and touching her sexually. She struggled to push him away, but he was stronger and pushed her down. She finally broke free and sprinted for the door. She ran down the hall and out of the school away from JPM."

Though her mother found her walking down the road from the school, Jane Doe #2 did not tell her mother.

"The horrors of Cathedral Hall Academy were not just physical and sexual, they were psychological. When Plaintiff brought a Harry Potter book to school, RWM and JPM dragged her into the office. They berated her, called her a servant of Satan, and told her that if she continued down this path, she would be raped by demons," the attorneys state. "Then, right in front of her, they set the book on fire. RWM then beat her with a Bible and poured water over her head."

Mica Miller died last April 27 at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina. While some critics have speculated John-Paul Miller played a role in his late wife's death, which he has denied, he has not been charged in connection with her death even after an FBI search of his home last November.