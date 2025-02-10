Home News ‘I’ve been through hell and back’: Longtime pastor retires months after grandson charged in murder of family

Alabama Pastor Allan Kendrick has announced his retirement after four decades of service, months after his grandson was charged with murdering five members of his family. The pastor said he's “been through hell and back” and is stepping away from the pulpit for good.

Leaders of Oasis of Praise in McCalla, Alabama, last week approved a $100,000 retirement package for Kendrick, AL.com reported.

Kendrick, 73, had been on leave since Dec. 18, 2024, and said he was “just tired,” adding that his wife, who co-led the church with him, was also stepping down. The pastor further explained that he never collected his full salary or a housing allowance.

The church, originally known as Shades Crest Church of God when he took over in 1983, later transitioned to Pocahontas Road Church of God before adopting its current name.

Kendrick said he has endured intense scrutiny since July 18, 2024, when his grandson, 32-year-old Brandon Allan Kendrick II, was charged with five counts of capital murder. Court documents state that Brandon Kendrick is accused of fatally shooting his wife, age 24, and four children, ranging in age from 2 to 8, at the pastor’s home in the West Blocton area of Bibb County.

Kendrick said he and his wife had raised Brandon from the time he was 12, because the boy’s father had died and his mother was addicted to drugs. He was quoted as saying that “it was only by the grace of God that my wife and I” were not killed. His wife disarmed their grandson, who had allegedly fired the weapon again as she took it.

Kendrick told AL.com that people accused him of enabling or even witnessing the crime. He recalled that a wave of negative social media posts followed, including a Facebook page started after the tragedy, where critics claimed he provided the murder weapon. He said his grandson’s wife had purchased the gun for self-defense while working.

He also said a Church of God investigator looked into allegations of sexual abuse, sexual harassment and covering up abuse, which emerged through comments on social media. He denied those allegations.

Kendrick explained that he wasn't even able to attend the funeral services for his great-grandchildren because of the threats he'd received.

He decided to retire rather than face a process within the denomination. He said his photos were removed from the church’s staff page recently, and that the reputation he once had could prevent future preaching opportunities.

Kendrick began co-leading Oasis of Praise after retiring from U.S. Steel and leaving construction work to serve full-time as a pastor. He oversaw membership growth and helped construct two church buildings, though attendance dwindled following the murders at his home.

On social media, some observers voiced relief at the news of Kendrick’s departure.

The Christian Post previously reported Kendrick's account of what happened in his home as he shared it with his congregation during a Sunday service at his church last July.

When they heard a gunshot, his wife got up, he said. “I didn’t have my shoes on, so I’m putting my shoes on. He [Brandon] walks in our bedroom with a gun in his hand. She was closest to him. She grabbed the gun. It went off. I don’t know how it kept from hitting her,” he said, noting, “Yeah, I do,” to applause from his congregation.

“Because our prayer team, that night, about an hour before this incident, our prayer team stood right here and joined hands and prayed for mine and Gay’s safety because I had reached out to them. I’d reached out to several of the church members. There were several assisting me and helping me trying to get some kind of help,” he explained. “So they prayed for us.”

Kendrick said after he managed to subdue his grandson, his grandson “didn’t know where he was at.”

“He started asking me and Gay. He said, ‘Nana, where am I at? Where’s Kelse? Poppy, why are you, why are you angry? What I do wrong?’ Ten minutes before that, he’s laughing, talking and having a pretty good time.”

Kendrick appeared to blame the massacre on the devil as he warned churchgoers to get right with God.

“Don’t you think that if you don’t have Jesus, that you going to walk out of here and everything’s going to be cool because you ain’t no match for the devil,” he said.

“‘Well, I’m not mentally ill.’ Maybe not, but do you think you’re strong enough to resist the devil if he were to possess you?” he asked. “Better get your heart right with God because you may be the next one on national news.”