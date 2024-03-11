Home News Pastor, educator sentenced to 18 years for molestation, sexual battery of children

A former pastor of a Mississippi church who ran a learning center for children has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for various sex crimes against underaged children dating back to 2015.

Former Olive Branch Christian Church pastor Daniel Harris pleaded guilty and received 18 years behind bars in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, according to DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton.

At the time of his arrest last May 4, Harris was working on staff as a pastor at the church where he ran the Kaimen Center, which offers camps, tutoring, arts and sports classes. The center seeks "to create an environment that meets the needs of all children, whether they are labeled as having 'special needs' or not."

"Instead of being a pastor and educator, Harris used his position of trust to violate the innocence of children to fulfill his reprehensible desires," Barton wrote in a post on X. "This plea will ensure that other children will be shielded from this child predator while sparing a lengthy court process for the victims who endured horrendous abuse at the hands of Daniel Harris."

Harris was charged with two counts of molestation touching a child for lust purposes, two counts of sexual battery and one count of unnatural intercourse. He will not have the possibility for parole or early release. He will also have to register as a sex offender and will no longer be able to serve as an educator, according to The DoSoto Times-Tribune

An investigation uncovered how Harris molested teenagers on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2018 during the time they were being supervised by him as a tutor, pastor and authority figure, prosecutors say.

One victim came forward alleging abuse he faced as a child to one of his family members. Then, other victims followed after opening up about their abuse experiences.

The church issued a statement about the case last May.

"Our church is committed to the safety and spiritual well-being of our congregation and community — especially our children," the statement reads, according to Action News 5. "We do not condone sin or condemn people. Like you, our hearts are breaking for everyone involved in this situation. Please be in prayer."

Fox 13 got responses from locals living in neighboring communities who have been closely following Harris' sentencing.

"If he's touching little kids, yes he should be under the jail," Veterra Davis of Olive Branch reportedly told the outlet.

"It's really scary though because that's right around the corner. I won't have my kids outside," she added. "I think that's nasty."

Resident James Thompson believes Harris' sentence should have been stiffer.

"I'm a grandfather myself," Thompson said. "I got kids, and I would hate anybody to do anything like that to my kids."

Hosea Tate, an Olive Branch resident for over 14 years, said that pastors are supposed to "help save lives."