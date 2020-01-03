Pastor Tony Evans shares funeral details for wife Lois, how to best support family

Pastor Tony Evans shared how people can best help his family as they mourn the death of his wife, Lois Evans, and thanked supporters for their continued love and prayers.

Evans, senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, wrote on Instagram that many people have asked how they can help the Evans family. Lois who founded the Pastors' Wives Ministry, died of biliary cancer on Monday. She was 70.

"We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers," he wrote. "Many have asked how to help during this time. In honor of Lois, I would also love for you to consider sending flowers this week to your pastor's wife. Lois loved receiving flowers but she also loved giving them. Because her passion was ministering to pastors' wives and making sure they felt loved and cared for, your gift of flowers in her memory would be a gift to us as well."

Evans said his wife's funeral arrangements have been made and a 9 a.m. viewing and an 11 a.m. funeral are scheduled for Jan. 6 at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church.

In lieu of flowers, he suggested "continuing the ministry to pastors' wives that was dear to Lois' heart" by contributing to The Urban Alternative's Pastors' Wives Ministry.

“Thank you for loving us, the Evans family, and thank you for your ongoing prayers,” he wrote.

Evans revealed Monday that Lois was with him and their four children when she died.

"Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from Heaven,” he wrote at the time.

"I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well. As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived."

“We are what we are because of her,” he continued.

In the days following Lois’ death a number of pastors and Christian celebrities took to social media to remember her life and impact.

Priscilla Shirer, best-selling author, actress and the Evanses' daughter, tweeted, "Goodnight my beautiful, beloved Mommy. I'll see you in the morning."

The Evanses' son, Christian music artist Anthony Evans Jr., posted, "I love you forever, Mommy."

Christian artist Kirk Franklin, who attends Evans' church, shared a photo of Lois on his Instagram page along with the caption, “Well Done. Still hurts...Mamma Lo.”



Franklin Graham, head of Samaritan’s Purse and son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, wrote on Twitter: “Our deepest sympathy to @DrTonyEvans and his family in the passing of his wife, Lois Irene Evans. I know they would appreciate our prayers during this time. ‘Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.’ (Psalm 116:15).”

The Evans family is still grieving the death of Tony Evans’ father in November, the unexpected loss of Evans' sister, Beverly Johnson, who died in January 2019, along with his niece, Wynter Pitts, who also died last year, and his brother who died six months before that.