Lois Evans' death: Kirk Franklin, other celebrities honor late wife of Tony Evans

Following the death of Lois Evans, wife of Oak Cliff Fellowship Church pastor Tony Evans, a number of pastors and Christian celebrities took to social media to remember her life and impact.

Lois Evans passed away on Dec. 30 at the age of 70 after battling a rare form of cancer, her family revealed on social media.

“The love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from Heaven,” Tony Evans wrote.

"I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well. As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived."

Christian artist Kirk Franklin, who attends Evans' church, shared a photo of Lois on his Instagram page along with the caption, “Well Done. Still hurts...Mamma Lo.”

Franklin Graham, head of Samaritan’s Purse and son of evangelist Billy Graham, wrote on Twitter: “Our deepest sympathy to @DrTonyEvans and his family in the passing of his wife, Lois Irene Evans. I know they would appreciate our prayers during this time. ‘Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.’ (Psalm 116:15).”

On Facebook, filmmakers Stephen and Alex Kendrick urged their followers to keep Tony Evans and his daughter, Priscilla Shirer, and the rest of their family in their prayers.

“Please join with us in praying for Dr. Evans, Priscilla Shirer, and the entire family as they grieve and celebrate the life of Lois Evans,” they wrote.

Robert Morris, pastor of Gateway Church in Texas, also remembered Lois Evans on his Instagram page.

“Debbie and I are so sorry to hear the news about the passing of our dear friend @loisievans,” he wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to @drtonyevans, their children, and all of the Evans family. While we mourn the loss of Lois, we also find joy in knowing she is now in the arms of her Savior.”

On Twitter, Southern Baptist Convention president J.D. Greear wrote: “Grieving with you and your family, Dr. Evans. Your and Mrs. Lois' life and ministry have been an almost incalculable blessing to many of us.”

Evans and his wife shared her diagnosis on April 2, revealing it was her second round of gallbladder cancer.

Lois Evans was co-founder and senior vice president of The Urban Alternative — a Christian broadcast and teaching ministry that reaches an audience of 2 million listeners on more than 1,200 radio stations in over 130 different countries — which she and her husband launched in 1982. She also founded the Pastors’ Wives Ministry.