Home News Pastor who led double life, murdered girlfriend on wedding day, sees life conviction upheld

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence of a pastor who led a double life and murdered his fiancée on their wedding day. William Pounds, a former church pastor, was convicted of killing Kendra Jackson in 2015, and the court affirmed that the evidence presented at trial was sufficient for his conviction.

The jury had “ample” evidence, the state Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, 13WMAZ reported.

Pounds, who served at King’s Chapel Memorial CME Church in Perry, Georgia, reportedly led a deceptive double life for years.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The ex-pastor had two girlfriends simultaneously, both believing they were his true love. The two women discovered each other in May 2015 when they both showed up to surprise him on National Pastor Appreciation Day, leading to turmoil.

The Georgia Supreme Court noted that Pounds lied to both women, manipulating them into staying with him.

In June 2015, Pounds was set to marry Vicinda Crawford, but on the day of the wedding, his other girlfriend, Kendra Jackson, was found dead from a gunshot wound. Pounds claimed Jackson had shot herself in his bedroom after learning of his plans to marry Crawford, but evidence at trial contradicted this.

Forensic testimony showed “no evidence that [Jackson] had the gun in her hand” when shot. Experts also testified that Jackson had been left facedown for at least 10 minutes before being moved, countering Pounds’ claims of calling for help immediately.

During the trial, prosecutors highlighted discrepancies in Pounds’ statements, including changes in his story during the 911 call.

Pounds initially claimed Jackson shot herself while trying to grab the gun but later altered his story, suggesting he was trying to take it from her, according to The Macon Telegraph.

A firefighter at the scene testified that Pounds initially claimed he wasn’t in the room when Jackson supposedly shot herself. Police also discovered two bullets had been fired — one into Pounds’ bed and another into Jackson’s head — raising further suspicions. Prosecutors argued that Pounds tried to cover up the evidence by making his bed to hide the bullet hole.

Upholding the conviction, the Georgia Supreme Court pointed to Pounds’ inconsistencies, his history of violence and forensic evidence.

Prosecutor Jason Martin presented text messages between Jackson and Crawford, where Jackson wrote, “What happens in the darkness always comes to light,” referring to Pounds’ deceit. Martin also referenced Pounds’ use of a Bible during the trial, accusing him of using it as a façade to manipulate the jury. “Perhaps he should have spent more time reading his Bible instead of juggling two fiancées,” Martin remarked.

After the guilty verdict was read, Pounds closed the Bible in front of him, focusing more on his appearance than expressing remorse for Jackson’s death.

During the sentencing, Judge Howard Z. Simms said, “Mr. Pounds — and I’m not gonna dignify you by calling you Rev. Pounds, you didn’t earn that — you are a liar, you are a manipulator, and frankly, you are an outright charlatan.” Simms added that he had never heard so many lies in his courtroom.

Pounds was sentenced to life in prison without parole, a sentence now upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court.

Pounds’ lawyer, Franklin J. Hogue, admitted during closing arguments that his client had been deceitful, describing Pounds as a “self-centered hypocrite.” However, he argued, “He’s not a murderer.”

Pounds will spend the rest of his life behind bars.