Pastors support Justin Bieber after singer asks for prayer amid struggles: 'Prayer really works'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Several pastors voiced their support for Justin Bieber after the singer asked fans to pray for him because he is "struggling a lot.” But he also acknowledged that “God is faithful” and “prayer really works.”

The 25-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram Sunday that he's "just feeling super disconnected and weird" and that this is "the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on."

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks,” he wrote.

In the comment section, several pastors voiced their support and love for the pop star, including Zoe Church pastor Chad Veach, Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz, and Vous Church pastor Rich Wilkerson Junior.

“YOU GOT THIS,” Lentz commented.

“LOVE. YOU,” wrote Veach.

“Ur the best. Love you,” wrote Wilkerson.

Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin in September, has close relationships with all three pastors and has been a regular attendee at Hillsong Church for several years. Recently, the “Love Yourself” singer underwent treatment for depression, according to People.

A source close to Bieber said that the singer has been "down and tired. He has been struggling a bit." His issues have nothing to do with his new marriage either, the source clarified.

“It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her," the source said. "It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.”

A second source told People that his childhood fame negatively impacted his mental health over the years. “He started off as a typical sweet, Canadian teen," the source said. "He was such a great kid, honestly super sweet and very polite and nice to everyone around him. Having this huge amount of fame completely changed him. He had access to anything and everything and was surrounded by people who just said ‘Yes.’”

“He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face," the source continued. "It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him."

Bieber has opened up about his struggles with depression and admitted to Vogue that he was previously addicted to sex and drugs. The singer told the magazine that he had a “legitimate problem with sex” and abused Xanax.

“It got pretty dark,” he admitted. “I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

After spending time at a retreat in New Jersey with Lentz, the singer recommitted himself to his Christian faith, which came with a vow to abstain from sex.

“[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for Him because He wants rules and stuff,” Bieber told Vogue. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain.”

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that,” he added.

Abstaining from sex, he said, helped him feel closer to God.

“I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior,” Bieber testified.

In turn, Hailey Bieber — who also regularly speaks about her Christian faith — said she was proud of her husband for the proactive way he addressed his past addiction.

“I just wanted him to be happy and be good and be safe and feel joy. But I’m really proud of him," she said. "To do it without a program, and to stick with it without a sober coach or AA or classes — I think it’s extraordinary. He is, in ways, a walking miracle,” she said.