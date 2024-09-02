Pat McAfee's dancing on ESPN's College GameDay draws reactions from Christian leaders

By Leonardo Blair, Senior Reporter FacebookTwitter
Pat McAfee (L) dances in his seat during a commercial break on ESPN's College GameDay his new co-host, Nick Saban, looks on on August 31, 2024.
Pat McAfee (L) dances in his seat during a commercial break on ESPN's College GameDay his new co-host, Nick Saban, looks on on August 31, 2024. | Screenshot/Twitter/College GameDay

A 17-second video clip of ESPN's College GameDay personality Pat McAfee dancing at his desk while his apparently unamused co-host Nick Saban looked on during a commercial break of the show's broadcast from College Station, Texas, on Saturday is now a viral meme inspiring funny comparisons of personalities that have caught the attention of a number of Christian leaders.

McAfee — a fan favorite former NFL punter, podcaster and professional wrestling personality known for his extroverted style — was quickly aligned with all things youthful, while Saban, a legendary coach for the University of Alabama, represented a mature presence in the moment. 

With the college football season now in full swing, below are three funny reactions from Christian leaders to the meme, which already has more than 5 million views on X:

Shane Pruitt

Pruitt, the national Next Gen Director for the North American Mission Board, the domestic missions agency of the Southern Baptist Convention, compared the clashing styles between Saban and McAfee to the King James Bible and the Message Bible.

Griffin Gulledge

Gulledge, pastor of Madison Baptist Church in Georgia, compared the differences between the two as similar to those between a youth pastor and senior pastor at a student camp

His post was retweeted over 600 times, receiving over 5,000 likes. 

Daniel Darling

Daniel Darling, director of the Land Center at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, who formerly served with the SBC's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, also chimed in. 

He similarly compared Saban and McAfee to the student pastor and senior pastor.

Others have jumped in on the fun, making comparisons relevant in their respective fields. 

"TikTok tax gurus vs legit tax pros," tweeted popular tax and accounting specialist Brandon Hall. 

Contact: leonardo.blair@christianpost.com Follow Leonardo Blair on Twitter: @leoblair Follow Leonardo Blair on Facebook: LeoBlairChristianPost

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles