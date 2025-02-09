Home News Pat McAffe pauses show, asks Jameis Winson to pray

ESPN’s College GameDay personality Pat McAfee paused his show this week and asked Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston to pray. Winston complied, offering a brief supplication that captured the moment.

“Heavenly Father, we do not want to joke about you at all, Lord. We are so honored and grateful that we are able to be among each other, Lord,” Winston prayed as the conversation during "The Pat McAfee Show" briefly pivoted from football to a moment of spiritual reflection.

“You have given us this moment now … help us, please, [to] advance your Kingdom. As we move forward, I pray for Pat and his team ...,” he continued.

McAfee, who is known for his energetic style and background as both an NFL punter and a professional wrestling personality, has featured many high-profile guests in show that showcases an informal and lively atmosphere.

Viewers following McAfee’s transition from punter to media figure have seen him engage in a variety of spontaneous actions.

In September 2024, McAfee became a viral sensation for a different reason.

A 17-second clip captured him dancing at his desk during a commercial break for ESPN’s College GameDay. Nick Saban, his co-host for that broadcast, appeared motionless next to him, and the contrasting reactions were shared widely online.

Fans and observers created memes juxtaposing McAfee’s exuberance with Saban’s reserved demeanor at the time. Social media posts rapidly circulated, with Christian leaders offering playful comparisons that placed the two football figures on opposite ends of a humor spectrum.

Shane Pruitt, who serves as the national Next Gen director for the North American Mission Board, commented on how McAfee and Saban displayed distinct styles reminiscent of the King James Bible and the Message Bible, though he did not directly quote Scripture in his post.

One pastor from Georgia, Griffin Gulledge, saw parallels to the differences between youth pastors and senior pastors. That post garnered more than 600 retweets and exceeded 5,000 likes.

Daniel Darling, director of the Land Center at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, weighed in by saying, the McAfee-Saban dynamic could be placed in the same category of student pastor versus senior pastor approaches.

Brandon Hall, known for his expertise in tax and accounting, posted a note on social media that read, “TikTok tax gurus vs legit tax pros.”