Paul Pelosi's accused attacker David DePape: 4 facts to know

New details have emerged about the perpetrator behind the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, as investigators search for a political motive amid conflicting information about the suspect’s views.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked at his home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco early Friday morning. After the attack, the San Francisco Police Department released a statement saying that "... at approximately 2:27 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers from Northern Station were dispatched to the residence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for an 'A-priority' well-being check.”

“When officers arrived on scene, they encountered an adult male suspect and Mrs. Pelosi’s husband, Paul. Officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect, each with one hand on a single hammer. Moments later the suspect gained control of the hammer and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi with it,” the statement added.

The police tackled the suspect to the ground and disarmed him. He was later identified as 42-year-old David DePape.

DePape faces a variety of charges including attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, violent felony enhancement, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and elder abuse.

Nearly a week after the assault, much remains unknown about the circumstances that led to the attack as details continue to emerge about the perpetrator. Here are four facts that have become known about the attacker.

1

2

3

4

5

Next