Paula White: ‘demonic network’ opposes Trump reelection; 'We secure victory in the name of Jesus'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Declaring that President Donald Trump believes in worshiping “God and not government,” prosperity preacher and the president’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, unleashed a spirited prayer against a “demonic network” that seeks to block Trump's re-election in 2020.

“As our president often says and I’ve had the wonderful privilege of having an 18-year relationship with him and his family, he says ‘we worship God not government,’” she declared at the launch of his 2020 presidential campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday before delving into her prayer.

“I pray for the spirit of the Lord to rest upon our president and let your favor cause his horn, his power to be exalted according Psalm 89:17. Lord, your word says in Psalm 2:1-4, why do the nations conspire and the people plot in vain. The kings of the earth rise up and the rulers band together against the Lord and against his anointed saying, let us break their chains and throw off their shackles ... Father, you have raised President Trump up for such a time as this,” she prayed to cheers.

White then prayed that God would make Trump know the “mystery of your will” and for every “evil veil of deception” to be removed from people’s eyes.

"Let every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump, let it be broken, let it be torn down in the name of Jesus," White prayed.

"I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from hell and every strategy from the enemy, every strategy. And he will fulfill his calling and his destiny," she said. "Let the secret council of wickedness be turned to foolishness right now in the name of Jesus."

White then prayed to secure Trump’s 2020 victory.

"I secure his calling, I secure his purpose, I secure his family, and we secure victory in the name which is above every name ... the name of Jesus Christ," White prayed.

A Politico report said in his address at the rally, Trump pointed to many of the same political enemies, “Washington insiders” and “career politicians,” he fought during his 2016 bid. He also complained about Democratic congressional investigators, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the “radical socialism” he argues his opponents have supported.

Dallas pastor and loyal Trump supporter Robert Jeffress, who was also at the launch of the president’s re-election campaign, urged prayers.

“Honored to be at official launch of President @realDonaldTrump’s re-election campaign. Unbelievable energy in arena! Talked with POTUS before rally—upbeat and optimistic. Let’s continue to pray for our great President!” he wrote in a tweet.

Jeffress was rebuked however by author and pastor of the Word of Life Church, in Missouri, Brian Zahnd.

“The devil took Jesus to a high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. Satan said to Jesus: All this I will give you if you will fall down and worship me. Jesus said: Be gone, Satan! You shall worship the Lord your God and him only shall you serve,” Zahnd wrote in response to Jeffress’ tweet.

Self-described white born-again or evangelical Christians who overwhelmingly supported President Trump in 2016, seem poised to do so again in 2020.

Exit polling showed 80 percent of self-identified white born-again or evangelical Christians who voted supported the president in 2016, and A Public Opinion Strategies poll cited by Fox News suggests that the president has an 83 percent approval rating among the cohort.

Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, told Laura Ingraham that he believes evangelicals will support President Trump even more in 2020.

“Trump got the largest share of this vote than anybody in the history of modern exit polling, even with that we estimate, there's somewhere between 15 and 17 million of those voters who either aren't registered to vote or they

"Our plan is to register — grow the pie — register a million to two million of these faith-based voters and that's a big deal because remember Trump won the presidency by a combined total of about 80,000 votes spread out over three states, so if you were to add 50-100,000 voters in these key states, it's a game changer,” he said.