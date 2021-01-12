PayPal blocks Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo PayPal blocks Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo

Digital payments processor PayPal Holdings has blocked the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo for raising funds for people to attend a rally in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday that later erupted in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The company also confirmed with Reuters that it had closed the account of Ali Alexander, director of the "Stop the Steal" movement, who urged people to go to Washington for the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6 that was hosted by Women for America First.

A GiveSendGo spokesperson confirmed the severance of the relationship with PayPal and other fintech companies in a Gizmodo report but did not state a reason given.

“We have/are changing/moved away from our previous payment solutions (examples. WePay, Stripe, Paypal etc) and are implementing/working with our own solutions to continue providing efficient service to our users,” the spokesperson said while declining to share the company’s current payment processing method.

The decision by PayPal comes after technology giants Apple, Google, and Amazon banned social networking app Parler, alleging it allowed violent comments before pro-Trump protesters and others breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to prevent the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory by Congress which was affirmed early last Thursday.

“Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues,” Apple said in a statement.

The clampdown followed social media companies Facebook and Twitter moving to indefinitely shut down the president’s accounts following the riot at the Capitol.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Zuckerberg said in a statement Thursday morning.

Yet, even as he faces a second impeachment for his actions in his one and only term in office Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he felt his speech at the rally “was totally appropriate.”

“People thought what I said was totally appropriate,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, en route to Alamo, Texas.

He argued that racial justice protests during the summer were “the real problem.”

“If you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level about the riots during the summer, the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places, that was a real problem,” he said, according to The New York Times.

A campaign on GiveSendGo, which boasts that it is the “#1 Free Christian Fundraising site,” that was launched last week raised more than $100,000 for the legal defense of Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the Afro-Cuban international chairman of the far-right Proud Boys group who was arrested for the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Washington, D.C., church, just two days before the attack on the Capitol.

Police shot and killed an unarmed woman as she attempted to climb through a smashed door pane into the House chamber during the riot while three others died from health emergencies. A U.S. Capitol police officer also died Thursday after he suffered injuries while responding to the breach. Another Capitol police officer who responded to the riot died by suicide on Saturday.

