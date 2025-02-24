Home News Pepperdine University sues Netflix for trademark infringement over upcoming 'Running Point' series

Pepperdine University has sued Netflix and Warner Bros. Entertainment for trademark infringement, with the California Christian institution asserting that the upcoming comedy series "Running Point" uses its branding without authorization.

Pepperdine filed its complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California last week, seeking an injunction to block further use of its marks and to recover damages.

The university contends that Netflix's promotion of "Running Point," scheduled to premiere next week and starring Kate Hudson, improperly appropriates Pepperdine's name, its team moniker "Waves," the color scheme of blue and orange and references to 1937, the year the institution was founded.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Court documents describe the show's Los Angeles-based basketball team called the "Waves," whose imagery matches Pepperdine's athletic branding. Pepperdine's basketball teams have competed in the Los Angeles area for more than 85 years.

The university, based in Malibu and known for its Christian mission, says the production's use of 1937 and other identifying traits creates a false impression of an official relationship. University officials believe this overlapping identity will confuse viewers and undermine the school's existing reputation.

University representatives say they contacted Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery on multiple occasions to resolve the issue. However, the defendants allegedly refused to halt promotional activities or modify the show's use of the disputed trademarks.

Pepperdine believes the presence of explicit content, alcohol, drugs and sexual behavior in "Running Point" conflicts with its faith-based standards and academic environment.

"Since its founding in 1937, Pepperdine University has established itself as a Christian University committed to academic excellence and a world-class athletics program," Pepperdine University Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Sean Burnett said in a statement.

"Without our permission, Netflix continues to promote Running Point, a new series that has misappropriated our trademarked name, the Waves, our colors, blue and orange, our hometown of Los Angeles, and even the year we were founded as an institution," Burnett added.

"Given this flagrant disregard for our intellectual property and the damage to our institutional identity, together with Netflix's and Warner Bros.' continued refusal to resolve Pepperdine's concerns, we believe it necessary to seek court intervention."

Netflix has described “Running Point” as a comedy featuring Hudson as a “reformed party girl” who unexpectedly takes charge of her family’s professional basketball team.

Pepperdine is seeking both financial restitution and legal orders preventing Netflix and Warner Bros. from continuing to infringe on the school’s trademarked properties.

With a student population of more than 10,000, Pepperdine says it has built a nationally recognized academic and athletic identity.