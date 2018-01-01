'Persona 5 the Animation' Premiere Date, Latest News: Playable Character Gets New Anime Name

Persona 5 the Animation Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sci-fi adventure anime series, “Persona 5 the Animation,” based on the role-playing video game developed by Atlus as part of the “Persona” series of games for various PlayStation consoles.

More cast information and a possible spring release date have been revealed for the upcoming Japanese sci-fi adventure anime series, "Persona 5 the Animation."

These additional details were announced during a special program that was live-streamed on Christmas Eve in Japan, and which also unveiled the first key visual art for the upcoming series, along with a promotional video that is currently region-locked to Japan.

The series, which is based on the role-playing game developed by Atlus as part of the "Persona" game series, has previously inspired a 24-minute anime special titled, "Persona 5 the Animation: The Day Breakers," that was released in 2016. Japanese animation studio, A-1 Pictures did the animation for the special, which revealed the beginnings of the young phantom thief organization that is at the core of the game's narrative.

It has been announced that A-1 Pictures will once again be in-charge of the animation with Masashi Ishihama directing based on the original story concept by the game franchise's producer, Katsura Hashino.

Satomi Ishikawa will be in charge of adapting the original game character designs by Shigenori Soejima for animation, while Shinichi Inotsume handles the series scripts and Shouji Meguro composes the music.

Additionally, it has also been revealed that the main protagonist in the anime will be named Ren Amamiya, instead of Akira Kurusu, which is the name given to him in the official manga.

Ren will be voiced by Jun Fukuyama, while Ryuji Sakamoto will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano.

Ikue Otani is providing the voice of Morgana, Nana Mizuki is Anne Takamaki, Aoi Yuki will play Futaba Sakura, and Tomokazu Sugita is Yusuke Kitagawa. Other cast members include Rina Satou, Haruka Tomatsu, and Souichiro Hoshi,

"Persona 5 the Animation" premieres sometime in April on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and MBS.