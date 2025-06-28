Home News Pete Buttigieg, Fr. James Martin discuss 'beautiful' gay parenting, liken to Trinity

Father James Martin, a liberal Roman Catholic Jesuit, described former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's homosexual parenting as "beautiful" and likened it to the relationships within the Trinity during a podcast earlier this week.

During a wide-ranging, hour-long discussion that touched on Buttigieg's upbringing and faith, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told Martin that embracing homosexuality brought him closer to God.

"As a friend of mine put it when he was going through this process, there's two things I'm really sure about: one is that God loves me, and another is that I'm gay," said Buttigieg, who is Episcopalian.

"There are things you can just put … into perspective when you have put yourself in a position of being ready to accept God's love and the unconditional nature and the infinite nature of God's love that is taught in the best of the Christian tradition."

At another point in their conversation, Buttigieg suggested that becoming a father by adopting with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, has given him greater insight into how God the Father feels about his relationship with the Son.

The two adopted two black fraternal twins in 2021, and drew criticism on social media for posting a picture of themselves in a hospital bed upon their birth.

"I think at least most American liberal Christians, I think it's safe to say, to the extent that we have affinity or identity in the Holy Trinity, it's mostly the Son that we're relating to, right?" Buttigieg told Martin.

"And that's kind of, in a way, the point of the arrival of the incarnate figure of Jesus Christ [is] a little more relatable than the God the Father of the Old Testament," he continued.

"Maybe this is just the way the world, but now I'm in my 40s, and I'm a father, and I'm starting to better align, maybe, with the style that is presented, the style of love and the style of concern that we associate with God the Father."

"That's beautiful," Martin replied, who added that Buttigieg had found "an entree into the Trinity, into that relational aspect of the Trinity."

Buttigieg's brother-in-law, Rhyan Glezman, is an Evangelical pastor in Clio, Michigan, who has publicly denounced Buttigieg's positions on issues such as homosexuality and abortion.

When Buttigieg was running for president in 2019, Glezman publicly rebuked him when he suggested abortion is acceptable up until birth because there are "parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath."

Glezman claimed at the time that Buttigieg had "weaponized" the Bible to promote far-left ideology and was exhibiting the behavior of "a modern-day Pharisee."

An American Jesuit priest, Martin has faced accusations of opposing orthodox Catholic teachings regarding sexuality, though he has repudiated them, as noted by the Catholic News Agency.

In 2021, he faced rebuke for reposting a tweet referring to God as "Her" and suggesting that using female imagery to represent God is "theologically correct."

The late Pope Francis raised eyebrows last year for penning the preface to the Italian version of Martin's book about the resurrection of Lazarus.