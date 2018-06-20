Peter Strzok, FBI Agent Who Sent Anti-Trump Texts, Escorted From Bureau

FBI agent Peter Strzok, who recently found himself under fire for a series of text messages disparaging President Donald Trump, has now found himself outside his workplace on top of all that. Strzok has been "escorted" from the FBI building, as his lawyer confirmed on Tuesday, June 19.

The agent has been the target of "unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks," according to his lawyer, Aitan Goelman, adding that his client has been one to play "by the rules," as quoted by Fox News.

YouTube/CBS Evening News A screenshot of FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was escorted from the FBI building as he awaits possible disciplinary action over anti-Trump text messages.

Being led outside the bureau was apparently part of an FBI procedure, as part of "ongoing internal proceedings" that Goelman did not expand on much further. Strzok's lawyer also declined to say when exactly was the FBI agent led out of the building.

It was a process that Goelman called "highly questionable." Strzok, a veteran counterintelligence agent, also lead the team which handled the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton illegally mishandled classified information through her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

He was also part of Mueller's team that are even now looking into a possible connection between Donald Trump's campaign and an alleged election interference by the Russian government, at least until his anti-Trump text messages were revealed.

Strzok said, "We'll stop it," about the nearing Trump election win in 2016, according to NBC Washington. It was one of the anti-Trump messages he exchanged with Lisa Page, a lawyer for the FBI.

Mueller immediately removed Strzok from the investigation team after the discovery of the texts, which were uncovered by Michael Horowitz in an internal review.

"Instead of publicly calling for a long-serving FBI agent to be summarily fired, politicians should allow the disciplinary process to play out free from political pressure," Goelman added in his statement.