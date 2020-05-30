Phil Robertson reveals he has 45-y-o daughter, says of past sin: ‘in all things, God works for good’

"Duck Dynasty" patriarch, Phil Robertson recently learned that he has a 45-year-old daughter from an affair he had before he became Christian and said God turned his bad past into something positive.

The 74-year-old and his four sons, Al, Jase Willie, and Jep, shared the news about their new family member, Phyliss, on the latest episode of his BlazeTV podcast Unashamed With Phil Robertson.

"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," Phil said of finding out he had a daughter so late in life. "As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about. Forty-five years, that doesn't sound like very long but you say, that's a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together."

Phyliss first reached out to Al and Jase by sending each brother a letter explaining that she has a strong DNA connection to them, according to results from a DNA test kit, and she believed Phil was her father.

Phil has talked honestly about his wild past of using drugs and cheating on his wife, Miss Kay, who he married when he was 17.

The Robertson brothers recounted some of Phil’s past during the episode before detailing their first conversations with their sister.

Jase said that when he first received Phyllis' letter, which he had kept in his Bible, he wondered if it was a scam, because the family had received many letters from people who say they are loosely related and "need $10,000." But as he learned more about Phyllis, and her family and Christian faith and work in missions, he knew she wasn't out to scam the family.

"I started thinking, there's a 45-year-old woman out there who doesn't know who her dad is, and she's looking. And I thought, even if it's not dad, she needs to know it's not dad,” said Al, so he asked their cousin and producer of the show to call Phyliss.

The call revealed that Phyliss was “not out for anything” and she was a Christian, so Al showed the letter to his parents. Miss Kay told Phil it was possible because of his past life. Phil said Miss Kay frequently told him that someone from his past would return, probably a son he didn't know he had, but she was delighted to learn he had a daughter because she had always wanted a daughter.

To confirm, a DNA test was scheduled with Phyllis and when the results were in, the brothers told their father and Miss Kay that it was a 99.9% match. the “life-changing situation.”

During the episode, Phil declared that he's applying his Christian faith to make sense of it all.

“We know that in all things, in all things, ‘God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose,’” he said, quoting scripture.

The Robertsons' welcomed Phyliss into their family and Miss Kay was “awesome” about it all, the brothers said, noting that in many families this would be unwelcomed news.

"I was so excited," Jep said about having an older sister. "It was, to me, like a dream come true."

Jase added that after the DNA test was confirmed, he felt, “Whelp, I love her — because she’s my sister.”

He joked that if “she’s not familiar with 'Duck Dynasty' she’s going to see that and say ... 'Are you kidding me? Out of all the people.'”

Willie and his wife shared photos of one of the many family gatherings they’ve had with Phyliss since their reunion. He shared that it was “so good” to find his “long lost sister,” adding, “Welcome to the nuttiest family around.”

Phil said there will be a part two of the podcast where Phyliss and Miss Kay will join them for a family chat.

Along with the new addition to their family, the Robertsons also made news because there was a drive-by shooting at Willie’s estate. No one was harmed and the suspect, Daniel Dean King, was taken into custody.