Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: They Really Want Lebron James

Reuters/Nick Turchiaro - USA Today Sports LeBron James has expressed interest and support for Oklahoma Sooners freshman point guard Trae Young in his social media accounts.

With legendary player LeBron James soon to be in the free agent market, reports say the Philadelphia 76ers are among those who want him in their team.

Sports analyst Bill Simmons earlier said the 76ers should make a bid for the basketball superstar, and the resident of Philadelphia, who are known to be loyal sports fans, showed off their support.

Philly sponsored an LED billboard saying just how much they want James in their basketball team. The billboard changes messages. One shows off the number of five players on court, with James' 23 topped with a crown highlighted in red. The lights transform to say, "complete the process" and "#PhillywantsLebron."

Subtle, Philly. Verrrry subtle.





A survey made by ESPN earlier showed that fellow players from the Eastern Conference predict that it is more like likely that the King would choose to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If not, though, the two other options are Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

It looks like there is a thin chance for James to actually go to the 76ers. However, according to The Sixer Sense, it would not be that bad of a choice. The Philly team features a lot of young but impressive players and has an elite defensive unit.

It is also worth noting that James has a good relationship with the 76ers player Ben Simmons. James would be joining an already strong team and thus would have a good shot at the playoffs.

Still, there is that matter of loyalty. James is a native of Northeast Ohio, where Cleveland is located. He has also played for the team in 10 of his 14 seasons so far, the other four he spent with the Miami Heat.

Analysts say his final decision would depend on how far Cleveland could go this year. With a lot of offers from various teams, particularly the LA Lakers and now the Philadelphia 76ers, James would be free to decide which company he thinks would be best for him next season.