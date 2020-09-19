Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto opens up about his walk with the Lord

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto says despite suffering an in injury on the field, he's keeping his hope in Jesus Christ and trust in God for whatever the future holds for his career.

In an interview with “Faith on the Field Show,” Realmuto, whose contract with the Phillies is up after the end of this season if he doesn’t reach an agreement with management, explained that God has a perfect plan for his future.

“There’s no telling what’s going to happen in the next few months. It’s obviously a big time in our career, but my wife (Alexis) and I constantly have this conversation that it’s not really worth it for us to think about or stress about or worry about because He’s already got a plan,” the two-time All-Star said.

Realmuto, 29, is considered to be one of the best catchers in Major League Baseball and is expected to become a highly-sought-after free agent after his contract is up. He said times are uncertain all around, so he's keeping his focus on the one who saved all.

“Especially in today’s day, being able to fall back on that relationship with Christ, if that’s the center of your life, all these problems that you’re going through, all these worries that you have, always seem a lot smaller. You can always have faith in Him that He’ll be there with you to get you through that,” he added.

Realmuto is not ashamed of his faith. He shared on his Twitter bio that he’s “Following Jesus Christ and chasing the dream!” The athlete grew up going to church and knew of Jesus but did not fully commit until he understood it for himself.

“I wasn’t necessarily on fire for Him,” Realmuto said on the podcast. “I wasn’t living for Him until I met [my wife].”

The couple were wed in 2016 and now have two young daughters. As a family, it’s important for them to begin their day in playing worship music and singing along.

“It’s extremely important to me in life to know that the first thing I am … before I’m a father, before I’m a baseball player, the No. 1 thing I am is a follower of Christ,” Realmuto declared.

The Oklahoma native listed James 4:7 as a powerful Bible verse in his life. He explained that since he was young, it has served as a reminder to him to stay humble and resist evil.

“So humble yourselves before God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you,” James 4:7 reads.

“I kind of like that word, ‘humble.’ Just for me, growing up, it was always extremely important to me and my family just to stay humble in everything that you do,” he maintained. “Just to know that nothing is possible without Jesus and the gifts that He’s given me. I know that I’m out there doing the work and hitting the ball but it’s all because of Jesus and what He gave me and the gifts that He’s blessed me with.”