Home News Planet Fitness revokes Christian woman’s membership over complaint about man in girls’ locker room

Libs of TikTok has accused Planet Fitness of neglecting the safety of its female members following a report that the company revoked the gym membership of a Christian woman who complained about a man shaving in the women’s locker room while a 12-year-old girl wrapped in a towel was present.

In a March 11 post on X, the now-former Alaska Planet Fitness member shared a photo she took of the adult man shaving at a sink in the women’s bathroom area. In a video recapping the incident, the woman said she understands the man identifies as a woman, but he is still a man in a private space for women. She added that she “love[s] [the man] in Christ,” but she isn't comfortable having a man in the women’s locker room.

Woman in Planet Fitness claims she went into the bathroom and this man who thinks he’s a woman was in there shaving.



Why does @PlanetFitness allow men to use the women's bathroom and invade women's private spaces?? pic.twitter.com/qVJ0YUFQvc
March 12, 2024

On Thursday, Libs of TikTok shared a video update the woman shared on X after Planet Fitness canceled her membership.

“Why is @PlanetFitness prioritizing a man with a p*nis using a woman's private space over women's and girls' safety?” Libs of TikTok asked in the post.

In the most recent video, the woman said when she encountered the man shaving, a young girl wrapped in a towel who appeared to be around 12 years old was sitting in a corner in the locker room.

According to the woman, the young girl seemed “freaked out” about having a man in a space intended for women only.

UPDATE: The woman who exposed a man shaving in an Alaska Planet Fitness women's locker room with a 12-year-old present just had her membership revoked.



When the woman asked the man why he was in the women’s locker room, the man allegedly replied that he was an LGB-identifying person to justify his presence there. She told the man that he shouldn't be in the women’s locker room, and when she returned to the gym a few days later, Planet Fitness had revoked her membership.

“Planet Fitness is defending the man in the women’s locker room — the man with the penis rather than the child sitting in the corner with the towel wrapped around her,” the woman said. “So, people, I just want you to know this is weird. It’s not good. It’s rather disturbing.”

“So, I would like for you women to stand up and have a voice and stop these shenanigans,” she added. “You have authority! Use your authority.”

The woman explained that seeing the man in the women’s locker room made her feel as if she was in an “unsafe space,” prompting her to take the picture. She also revealed that she planned to call the police, and she thanked the two Planet Fitness employees who canceled her membership, remarking that they “saved [her] the trip.”

In response to a Monday inquiry from The Christian Post, McCall Gosselin, chief corporate affairs officer at Planet Fitness, said that the company is committed to creating an "inclusive environment."

"Our gender identity non-discrimination policy states that members and guests may use the gym facilities that best align with their sincere, self-reported gender identity. The member who posted on social media violated our mobile device policy that prohibits taking photos of individuals in the locker room, which resulted in their membership being terminated," Gosselin told CP.

The problem of men identifying as women and entering women's private spaces is one of the complaints Riley Gaines and 15 other female athletes have raised in their lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association. Last week, the Independent Council on Women's Sports announced that it was funding the suit on behalf of the athletes.

In the suit, the female athletes accused the NCAA of violating Title IX civil rights law by forcing them to compete against and share a locker room with men. As the lawsuit noted, Gaines, a former competitive swimmer for the University of Kentucky, was forced to swim against Lia (Will) Thomas during the 2022 National College Athletics Association championships.

Thomas competed on the men's swim team at the University of Pennsylvania for three seasons before he began identifying as a woman named Lia and started swimming competitively on the women's team.

According to Gaines, the NCAA forced female athletes to compete against and undress in a locker room with Thomas, whose male genitalia was exposed. Despite tying with the male athlete for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle, Gaines says an NCAA official told her that Thomas needed to hold the trophy for photo purposes.

"We're not just fighting for ourselves, we're fighting for every young girl who dreams of competing in sports," Gaines said in a statement. "I'm thankful for ICONS' commitment to our cause, especially their financial commitment, allowing us to take this to court. I urge anyone who cares about protecting women's sport to help get behind us."