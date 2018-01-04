Planned Parenthood Annual Report: 82 Abortions for Every Adoption Referral

(Photo: Reuters/Rebecca Cook) Pro-choice supporters of Planned Parenthood rally outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. February 11, 2017.

Planned Parenthood's latest annual report reveals that for every adoption referral the organization made they performed 82 abortions, and the federal government is the group's largest source of funding.

The abortion giant received more than $543 million in federal dollars in the most recent fiscal year despite seeing fewer patients, a 61 percent increase over what they received ten years ago, Catholic News Agency reported Thursday. Last year the group saw 2.4 million patients at its hundreds of locations nationwide.

Planned Parenthood's excess revenue also increased by 27 percent from $77.5 million to $98.5 million. The group performed a total of 321,384 abortion procedures, approximately 878 per day, in fiscal year 2016-2017.

CNS columnist Terence P. Jeffrey ran the numbers further, calculating that if Planned Parenthood had done its abortion procedures around the clock for the entire year, they would have had to abort around 37 babies per hour, one every 98 seconds, to make their yearly total.

The report further revealed that the number of patients receiving contraceptive services decreased last year, an ongoing trend for the organization since 2009 when Planned Parenthood provided over 4 million contraceptives to patients. The number of cancer screenings and pre-natal care services also dropped, according to the report. The Christian Post previously reported that the pre-natal services the group offered were already sparse, in very few locations.

"Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants" made up the highest percentage of Planned Parenthood's funding at 37 percent its total revenue. 60 percent of Planned Parenthood's expenses were listed as "medical services."

Pro-life advocates continue to maintain that the abortion giant should be defunded, and that the group's latest figures serve as even more confirmation.

"Planned Parenthood's latest annual report demonstrates that the abortion giant's bottom line is, as always, its 'bottom line,'" said Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, in an email statement to The Christian Post.

"Critical patient services such as prenatal care are dropping like a rock, while when it comes to abortion, Planned Parenthood continues to push aggressively to corner the market. Planned Parenthood locations are outnumbered by comprehensive, community-based health clinics 20 to 1, and its affiliates provide services to far less than 1% of the American population, with its client numbers dropping every year."

Thirty-two Planned Parenthood clinics across America have reportedly closed in the past year, a fact that was not mentioned in the annual report.

"This report demonstrates that truly, we can – and should – provide safe and holistic health care without Planned Parenthood," Foster concluded.

While the federal Hyde amendment prohibits government funds from going to pay for abortions, others are pointing out that the grants free up Planned's Parenthood's resources they would not otherwise have.

Red State's Kimberly Ross commented on Twitter Tuesday: "As I've stated before (and setting aside the fungible aspect of $), I don't care if the dollars that Planned Parenthood receives from the government go to purchase fish tanks for waiting rooms. Their organization takes lives, and that is unacceptable."

Though some states have defunded Planned Parenthood, Congressional efforts to strip the organization of its federal grants have thus far proven unsuccessful. Republicans did come close in the summer of 2017 during the attempted repeal of Obamacare. A defunding provision was included in the House version of the repeal bill but Senate Republicans were unable to pass their version, falling just short of securing the necessary votes.

Last April, President Donald Trump signed a bill scrapping an Obama executive order that forbade states from defunding the organization, which passed in the Senate 51-50, with Vice President Pence casting the tiebreaking vote.