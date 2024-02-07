Home News 'Generation Indoctrination' podcast reveals how parents are fighting 'demonic' trans ideology 'Why is the United States leading the world in mutilating and sterilizing children?'

In an exploration of the challenging landscape that parents and their gender-confused children are navigating in the era of gender ideology, a recent episode of the "Generation Indoctrination” podcast delves into the heartbreaking experiences of families grappling with the impacts of gender confusion.

In the episode, titled "Parental Resistance: Moms And Dads Fight For Their Gender-Confused Kids," host Brandon Showalter shares the stories of parents resisting gender ideology, both in society and in their homes, despite pushback from a “nightmarish constellation of forces that they never even knew existed.”

Gabrielle Clark, from Texas, recounted the dramatic changes in her daughter's behavior and identity following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. With the shift to a digital-centric life due to school closures, Clark observed a distressing transformation in her daughter, who began to express problematic gender identity issues online, influenced by social media and a new circle of friends.

This period of isolation and digital immersion led to her daughter starting to identify as non-binary and exhibiting significant changes in behavior, including self-harm.

The behavior, Clark said, was “demonic.”

“She wasn't the sweet loving person that she had been before. She became snarky and sarcastic,” she said. “She loved makeup and petticoats and all of this, and it was all pretty wild and crazy.”

Clark attributed these changes to the influence of a therapist provided by the school and the impact of a trans-identifying friend. Concerned for her daughter's well-being and opposed to her undergoing "top surgery," a euphemism for an elective double mastectomy, Clark ultimately decided to move her family from Nevada to Texas, seeking a fresh start away from the environment she believed was harming her daughter.

Clark said this step was taken in the face of clear threats from educational and governmental institutions that she felt were pushing gender ideology and potentially interfering with her parental rights.

“I set up a place for us to go, to pull together all the money, tried to keep the status quo until it was time to escape,” she said. “And then that's what we did. We escaped.”

Unfortunately, parent Amy Adderbury’s story wasn’t quite as hopeful. In the podcast, Adderbury shared a heart-wrenching narrative of her daughter's rapid descent into gender transition.

At 14, Adderbury’s daughter came out as trans, influenced by a special interest group at school, leading to a swift and drastic decision to transition. Without her knowledge, her daughter, who struggled with mental illness, received testosterone injections at 16, and underwent significant surgeries, including an elective double mastectomy and a hysterectomy at 17, and a radial arm phalloplasty at 19, all without parental consent and funded by Medicaid. Now 23, she is still undergoing surgeries and "not doing well," her mother said.

“This has been a nightmare. I would challenge any author to write a horror story worse than what is happening to our children,” she said.

The surgeries happened despite Adderbury’s relentless efforts to halt them: “There was nothing I could do,” she cried out. “I've never prayed so much in my life … just being in the other room knowing what doctors were doing to my daughter, knowing they were skinning her to create some crude manifestation of a penis. I just thought, ‘What is this country become? Why is the United States leading the world in mutilating and sterilizing children? Where are we what has happened?’”

Listeners also heard from Bill Mahoney, whose cancer-stricken son, Sean, became convinced he was the opposite sex. Mahoney’s attempts to advocate for his son were met with significant resistance from medical professionals who wanted to proceed with experimental procedures without considering the potential exacerbation of Sean's cancer.

Mahoney's concerns were dismissed, and he was labeled an unsupportive, even abusive, father for questioning the recommended approach to Sean's sudden gender dysphoria.

Tragically, Sean passed away, and Mahoney said he believes that unauthorized hormone treatments, which he suspects Sean acquired despite medical advice, contributed to his premature death.

“I just never understood that the LGBTQ had that much influence on the medical professionals that they were able to jam through that the doctors have to do that affirmative model, and it just didn't make any sense,” he said

The podcast also highlighted the efforts of political leaders, like Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who are pushing back against gender ideology and advocating for the protection of children from what they view as experimental and harmful medical practices.

“At the governor's office in years past, we heard rumblings of ‘pediatric transgender care,’” he said. “I reject the notion that there's any care to it at all. It is child sterilization, it is gender mutilation, it is an abomination. It's not healthcare medicine at all because it's not based in science.”

Bailey shared how he’s been fighting against the gender clinics after a whistleblower came forward with sworn testimony about how children were being hurt and parents undermined at a transgender clinic in St. Louis.

“So many of these parents didn't actually ever consent to these dangerous, harmful, irreversible procedures being perpetrated on these innocent children and they didn't understand the harms ...," he said. "Consent was often replaced with coercion, where the clinicians would isolate the individual parent they thought most likely to give consent and pressure that parent by having the child present and saying things like, ‘Do you want a live son or a dead daughter?’ And that is not consent, that is coercion.”

Concluding the episode, Clark emphasized the importance of parental vigilance and intervention and guiding children away from gender confusion.

“Disconnect your children from technology as much as possible,” she stressed. “Remember that it is called the ‘web,’ that it is called the ‘net’ for a reason. It is capturing our children. Monitor what they're doing. Pull them closer, do as much as you can as family units. If they should fall into this ideology, do everything you can to pull them back, and you do this by pulling them back into the family unit. Because if you get angry, if you push back, that pushes them further toward the ‘glitter families’ that will take them in and help them get mutilated. Get them back out into nature, get them closer to God.”

