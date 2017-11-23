'Pokemon GO' Reveals New Rules For Mewtwo EX Raids

Niantic EX Raids are currently the only way to get Mewtwo in 'Pokemon GO'

Niantic has released new details regarding the upcoming "Pokemon GO" invitation-only EX Raids. These include details on the mechanics, rules, as well as rewards for players who successfully complete a raid.

In a recent blog post at the game's official website, Niantic announced that EX Raids have finished the "field test" phase and have now officially launched. The raids will take into account popular Raid Battle times at a particular gym and participation will be limited through invites-only.

Invitations to the raid can only be sent out to "Pokemon GO" players who themselves have previously completed a raid at a gym where an EX Raid appears. These include parks and sponsored locations such as Sprint and Starbucks stores in the United States.

Players that have a high-level gym badge at a particular gym or those that complete a large number of raid battles are more likely to receive invitations to EX Raids. If the raid is canceled, players will receive Stardust and Premium Raid Passes as consolation.

As it stands, the EX Raids are currently the only way to acquire Mewtwo in-game. Beyond it however, Niantic also revamped the overall raid battle system which now offers Golden Razz Berries and a smaller chance of Potions or Revives as rewards.

Raids, particularly EX Raids, have received criticisms in recent days mainly because they seem to only favor certain players and locations. The new updates are expected to rectify this and make Raids more accessible and rewarding to all players.

In addition to the raid update, "Pokemon GO" recently added the first batch of Gen 3 Pokemon to the game with an additional new Pokemon expected to start appearing next month. There is also an ongoing event where players are tasked to catch 3 billion Pokemon in exchange for rewards. Current numbers are approaching 1 billion Pokemon to better get out there and catch 'em all!