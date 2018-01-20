'Pokémon Sun and Moon' and 'Ultra Sun and Moon' Players to Get Free Legendary Pokémon Every Month

(Photo: Pokémon official website) Dalgia and Palkia.

This year will be exciting for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" and "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" players.

The Pokémon Company is giving away a free Legendary Pokémon every month starting February all the way to November this year.

The studio is starting things off with dragon-steel legendary Pokémon Dialga and the dragon-water legendary Palkia.

For the month of March, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" and "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" players will be able to score the normal-type pocket monster Regigigas or the fire-steel Pokémon Heatran.

April brings to the fray the popular electric-type Legendary Raikou and the fire-type Entei while the month of May will see the stag-like corvine fairy-type Pokémon Xerneas and the dark-flying legendary Yveltal.

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" and "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" trainers will have to wait for the month of June for dragon-ground legendary Zygarde along with its three distinct forms.

Flying legendaries Tornadus and Thundurus will be added come July. For August, the ground-type creature Groudon and the water-type Kyogre will be available for free.

The dragon-psychic Pokémon Latios and Latias will be offered as freebies in "Pokémon Sun and Moon" and "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" for the month of September.

More dragon types will be up for grabs in October — the dragon-fire Pokémon Reshiram and the dragon-electric Legendary Zekrom.

The Pokémon Company will end things with a bang with infamous fire-flying type Ho-Oh and the flying-psychic type Lugia.

The freebies are not limited to "Pokémon Sun and Moon" and "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" as the trading card game is also getting legendary-themed tie-ins such as new collections and Pokémon GX cards.

Mobile players can join in the fun with two new event stages with the first Legendary Pokémon freebies Dialga and Palkia headlining the Pokémon Shuffle to be held from Feb. 6 to 13. "Pokémon GO" will also get some free goodies to be detailed soon.