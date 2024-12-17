Home News Police chief: 'Combination of factors' likely fueled motive in Abundant Life Christian School shooting Chief issues correction, says it was second-grade teacher who made 911 call

The motive behind a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, where a student murdered a teacher and a student and injured several others, appears to be the result of "a combination of factors," authorities said Tuesday.

The attack, which occurred in a study hall at the private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, ended with 15-year-old shooter Natalie Rupnow taking her own life.

“We’re looking at multiple factors, including possible bullying,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a news conference on Tuesday. “Identifying a motive is our top priority, but at this time, it appears the motive involves a combination of factors.”

He declined to offer further specifics but confirmed that bullying at the school would be investigated.

Barnes also revealed that police are examining writings that might have been authored by Rupnow, which could offer further insight into her actions. While a document circulating online allegedly written by Rupnow is under review, it has not yet been verified by authorities, and the chief emphasized that the investigation was ongoing.

“We're certainly aware that it's been posted, and the person who posted it alleges to have a connection with the victim," Barnes said.

The police are also probing Rupnow’s online activity and speaking with students to determine whether bullying played a role in the incident.

The attack left six people wounded, including two students who remain in critical condition. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

At Tuesday's media briefing, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urged the public to respect the privacy of the victims and their families.

"Leave them alone," Rhodes-Conway said.

The shooting took place shortly before 11 a.m. Monday when a second-grade teacher made the first 911 call reporting an active shooter at the school. "It was not a second-grade student who called, as we initially reported," Barnes clarified.

First responders, who were just 3 miles away attending training, arrived on the scene within 3 minutes.

Police believe Rupnow used a 9mm pistol in the attack, according to an anonymous law enforcement official cited by The Associated Press.

Abundant Life Christian School, which serves approximately 420 students from pre-kindergarten through high school, is located in Madison, the state capital. The school does not have metal detectors but employs cameras and other security measures, Barnes told reporters Monday.

The school shared their gratitude for law enforcement in an update Tuesday on social media: “We are [so] grateful to the totality of the law enforcement community who have been involved in helping us. They have been amazing! We pray God protects and provides for each one as they perform their high calling of public service.”

Authorities have not yet commented on whether they believe the shooter showed signs of planning the attack prior to the event. However, Barnes indicated that such incidents often have warning signs, and police are looking into any possible indicators leading up to the shooting.

“We’re looking at her online activity and speaking with others who may have seen or heard something in the days before the attack,” Barnes said.