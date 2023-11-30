Home Politics 'Political revolution' approaching in US, Steve Bannon tells Tucker Carlson

"War Room" host Steve Bannon warned Tucker Carlson on Monday that the critical tensions afflicting Ireland over unrestrained illegal immigration and other issues are also simmering in the United States and could lead to political upheaval.

Bannon spoke to Carlson on the recent episode of the former Fox News host's show on X to discuss the unrest in Dublin, where riots erupted last week after an Algerian immigrant stabbed three children and one adult care worker outside a Catholic primary school.

A 5-year-old girl remains in a serious but stable condition as of Tuesday, according to the BBC.

The suspect in the stabbing, whom Irish police have yet to identify, is a man of French Algerian origin in his 50s who has lived in Ireland for 23 years and was previously arrested in 2003, according to the Sunday Times. He reportedly became a naturalized Irish citizen in 2008 after his deportation order was revoked following a review by Ireland's High Court.

Carlson opened his interview with Bannon by noting that The Washington Post suggested the Algerian man was not an immigrant because he had lived in Ireland for over 20 years. The outlet also quoted police who blamed the riots that flared after the attack on a "lunatic faction driven by a far-right ideology."

The host said that the suspect has been living in Ireland for 23 years "at public expense."

"He has never had a job, and then last week, he stabbed children," Carlson said.

Carlson also claimed that Irish authorities are using hate crime legislation to crack down on anyone "who questions government policy." MMA fighter Conor McGregor and a "large number" of other people are being investigated for allegedly inciting people to hatred by their speech, according to The Irish Independent.

Carlson and Bannon agreed that profound resentment among native citizens toward the effects of mass illegal immigration is seething not just Ireland, which Bannon described as a "powder keg," but throughout the Western world, including the U.S.

Bannon, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted that the U.S. is also headed toward "political revolution" in the coming years as younger Americans realize they are "Russian serfs" who effectively own nothing and never will because of the nation's ruinous financial situation.

"We are beyond broke," Bannon said. "We are technically at bankruptcy right now."

Citing Center for Immigration Studies statistics that suggest an additional 6 million illegal immigrants are slated to cross the border before the next presidential election, Bannon predicted that the country's political situation is "only going to get worse in the confrontation with the invasion of this nation by illegal aliens, exacerbated by radicals and globalists."

Carlson questioned how the average American could not be radicalized as elites encourage things that drive people to despair and give up on reproducing while simultaneously pushing for millions of immigrants to pour in.

Bannon replied that "every Maoist, every Marxist revolution [focuses] on breaking down the nuclear family" and that the corporate class wants unrestrained immigration "because they want to drive down wages at the lowest possible level and, quite frankly, they want bigger markets. They want more consumers."

"And so, this situation is going to cause a political revolution in this country," Bannon predicted, claiming that the financial and immigration situations are "five times worse" than when Trump ran in 2016.

The two also discussed the potential crackdown against dissenting opinion amid political unrest.

"If you have a different opinion from the state, they're trying to criminalize that," Bannon said. "They're trying to do that every day here in the United States. If they can't criminalize it to actually use the courts and the police state like the FBI to come after, they'll basically partner with Big Tech, either deplatform you or to 'other' you. We're seeing this here in the United States."

Bannon concluded by reflecting on how the "complexity" and "viciousness" of the political problems afflicting the U.S. have increased in recent years.

"People have to understand this is like Damocles' sword over the head of this nation," he said. "It is going to take at least a decade of tough decisions, tough people — tough, but fair people — to sort this out."