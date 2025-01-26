Home News New poll reveals Protestant pastors' views on the prosperity gospel Do Christians have to 'do something for God to receive material blessings'?

A new poll released by Lifeway Research reveals the percentage of pastors who believe in the prosperity gospel.

Also known as the "Word of Faith movement," the prosperity gospel teaches that health, wealth and prosperity can come to them if they are obedient and know how to use the Holy Spirit to bring forth what they desire.

Lifeway reported last week that only 8% of Protestant pastors agreed that “individuals must do something for God in order to receive material blessings from Him,” while 90% disagreed and 2% were unsure.

Additionally, 18% of surveyed pastors said that their churches “teach that if you give more money to the church and charities, God will bless the giver in return.” Seventy-nine percent of respondents disagreed, while 3% were not sure.

Lifeway also found that surveyed clergy were more divided on “whether God wants people to prosper financially,” with 37% agreeing, 59% disagreeing, and 5% being unsure.

“Nine in 10 pastors describe blessings from God based on grace rather than God owing people a reward for their actions. This is counter-intuitive for many in a culture that focuses on performance,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research, as quoted in the report.

Data for the report derived from a phone survey of 1,003 Protestant pastors conducted Aug. 8-Sept. 3, 2024, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3% at the 95% confidence level.

Lifeway contrasted their recent survey of pastors with a 2022 survey they conducted among Protestant churchgoers, which found that 45% of those in the pews believed that “to receive material blessings from God they have to do something for God.”

Additionally, the 2022 survey found that 76% of churchgoers believe that “God wants them to prosper financially,” while 45% believe that “they have to do something for Him in order to receive material blessings from God.”

As previously noted, prosperity gospel theology teaches in part that Christians can see material gain in this life if they are devoutly religious and give generously to the church.

Oscar Amaechina, president of Afri-Mission and Evangelism Network of Abuja, Nigeria, wrote an op-ed for The Christian Post describing the prosperity gospel as something that “promotes idolatry.”

“Jesus gave us two choices: to love God and hate money, or hate God and love money. The enemy cleverly introduced the worship of money into our churches through the concept of the prosperity gospel,” wrote Amaechina.

“This ideology distracts Christians from the cross and focuses their attention on money and wealth. It negates the doctrine of Christian suffering that is the gateway to the Kingdom of God (Acts 14:22).”

Pastor Bill Winston of the Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois, told CP in a 2021 interview that he believed prosperity is not always antithetical to the Gospel.

“It’s been used sometimes, I think, almost as a scam and people have been taken advantage of, even people who can’t even afford to lose anything. It has really been that,” he said.

“But the prosperity is a part of the Gospel. We can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. God said that the blessing of Abraham is on the seed, that we have the blessing of Abraham. If we belong to Christ, then you're Abraham’s seed and heirs, according to the blessing. That means that the portion that Abraham had is the same portion his seed will have.”