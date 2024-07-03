Home News Pope Francis bans visible tattoos, piercings for St. Peter's Basilica employees

Pope Francis has banned visible tattoos for employees of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City years after he reportedly said body ink could be useful in better understanding the personalities of parishioners.

A new set of rules was released on Saturday prohibiting staff of the Papal Basilica from having visible tattoos or piercings, with employees who disregard the new rules risking suspension, according to Crux.

The basilica's communications director, Father Enzo Fortunato, told Reuters that the new rules codify norms that "have been in place in the past in a different form."

The outlet notes that the department overseeing the basilica, Fabbrica di San Pietro, has approximately 170 lay employees.

Also known as the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican, Saint Peter's Basilica is one of the largest churches in the world and a prominent pilgrimage site for Catholics.

Crux reports that the new rules also mandate employees to be baptized and confirmed into the Catholic Church. They must adhere to "principles of exemplary religious and moral conduct," such as not cohabitating outside of marriage.

Employees are prohibited from participating in "activities, or attending rallies, which are inappropriate for a Vatican employee." Some observers believe the rules prohibit participation in LGBT pride rallies, Crux adds.

Additionally, Vatican employees can't have a criminal record and must provide a reference letter from their parish priest.

The rules apply to artistic experts, architects and laborers working on maintenance projects and operations.

Employees are also banned from giving unauthorized interviews with the media and divulging information covered by the "pontifical secret."

They cannot invite outsiders within the workplace and may not remove "original documents and photocopies or electronic copies and other archival materials."

In 2018, at a gathering of around 300 young adults in Rome, Pope Francis was asked his opinion about body tattoos, saying at the time that clergy should not "be afraid of tattoos."

"Don't be afraid of tattoos," the pope responded, as reported by Catholic News Service, adding that a tattoo "is a sign of belonging" and helps priests to "approach the culture of the young."